Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Sonoma County taxpayers are again on the hook for a substantial sum of money to settle a lawsuit filed by an environmental group (“County to pay $325,000 to settle suit over wells,” Saturday). The lawsuit accused the county of failing to comply with the public trust doctrine, which is enshrined in the state constitution. My question is, where was county counsel in this process?

It seems to me their job is to counsel the county supervisors and departments as to state laws, executive orders, required regulations and new case law and to advise whether the county is complying and if revisions and amendments are needed. However, too often, it seems to take citizen lawsuits to force the county to follow such rules. Too often staff time and money are wasted developing policies that won’t meet state requirements.

It’s time for county counsel to step up and do their job, even if it means telling the supervisors and departments news they might not wish to hear. In the long run it would save taxpayers bundles of money.

BRANTLY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Donating to charity

EDITOR: I don’t pretend to know the workings of the Catholic Church empire. Rome spends millions, billions of dollars on buildings. Plus, locally, $33 million related to sexual abuse of children. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa does good work here in Santa Rosa. I don’t know if, or how much, the diocese donates to Catholic Charities, or how much it sends to Rome. I hope the next $33 million might be used by Catholic Charities, once the Diocese of Santa Rosa does some house cleaning. I encourage everyone in the Season of Light to donate directly to where you want your contribution spent.

BETZ MILLER

Santa Rosa

Cartoon ‘propaganda’

EDITOR: The Dec. 24 editorial cartoon by Lisa Benson was pure propaganda. It is a continuation of the lies perpetuated by those who told the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the election. Saying there is nothing in the Jan. 6 report is to deliberately ignore all the testimony, given under oath, about witness tampering, mountains of evidence about sending fake electors, reputation-destroying lies that endangered election workers, etc. Whoever gave the OK to print this “Big Lie” deserved a lump of coal.

KAREN DeLUE

Petaluma

Russia’s aggression

EDITOR: Any doubt of the responsibility of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military for the heinous way in which Russia’s war in and with Ukraine is being conducted? I write this on the 300th day since Russia invaded its sovereign independent neighbor, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. While each side in Europe’s first large-scale war since the end of World War II has lost an estimated 100,000 killed or wounded combatants on the battlefield, this is where equal comparisons end.

When he was forced to leave his vehicle in May during the battle of Kharkiv, Fedon, age 22, nearly died when he stepped on a Russian land mine, according to a recent article in the Washington Post. His shattered legs and the bleeding might have ended his life. He used two tourniquets he applied himself. He was taken off the battlefield by Ukrainian medics and quickly evacuated him to Landstuhl, the U.S. Army medical center in Germany. After surgery he went into recovery in Maryland, where he is using new carbon-fiber devices to walk. Probably to run again. He is determined to return to a Ukrainian Army unit before the war against Russia is won.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Then and now

EDITOR: World War II veterans have grown old, and most have died. The woke crowd has emerged and is forcing their leftist radical extremism on us. I don’t think that would have happened if the World War II veterans were still here. World War II soldiers fought Nazis in Europe. They knew what hell on earth it would be if that vile ideology reached our shores. There are rows and rows of white crosses and other remembrances at military cemeteries, testimony to how precious freedom is.

There have been too many wars, but World War II was the one we had to win, and we did. But our country is in trouble now because too many have not paid attention or treasured our freedoms. Freedom of speech is in jeopardy. Imagine.

Again, I don’t think this woke madness would ever have seen the light of day if the World War II vets were still alive and vibrant. Like kids testing their limits, I think the woke crowd knew it would not be a good idea for them to strut their stuff just then, so they waited, and now we’re in the thick of it.

Freedom — you don’t know what you have, until it’s gone.

BOBBI REESER

Santa Rosa

