Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: “I should have read it twice.” “Did you read the fine print?” There was another article recently on how COVID restrictions and home-based learning caused massive deficits in reading and other learning skills. Young people complain that they have to go back and reread, as if reading something twice is an as-yet undiagnosed learning disability.

Fortunately, there is a “cure” for this “disability” or “inability” or (to many teachers) “intellectual laziness.” It’s called reading for comprehension. It means going beyond the individual words — which most of us can read easily — and trying to reach the comprehension stage: Here are the words. Strung together in this way, what do they mean?

This is hard. It requires a level of concentration unheard of in a nation of TV watchers and seekers of easy gratification. It requires a strong desire to actually learn, and one of the best ways is to study. Study means to spend time with, pore over and maybe even discuss with someone else. Most novels can be read once for comprehension; a “difficult” novel should be read at least twice. A history or scientific text should be read multiple times. Because you’ve got to get it.

JACK JACKSON

Sebastopol

Pick a better leader

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg’s suggestion that a weak speaker of the House might return legislating to the representatives rather than the top-down party line rule of Nancy Pelosi has merits, but does Kevin McCarthy fill that role (“A weak speaker may be what the House needs,” Wednesday)? He would be a weak speaker caving into ower blocs in Congress, but his agenda is to investigate not litigate. He would hold up major legislation with the threat of not raising the debt ceiling, which would destroy our credit rating. (Remember Greece?) Even Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has criticized him while ex-President Donald Trump has praised him. Come on, select a better leader.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Misplaced focus

EDITOR: Although I appreciate in general that a plant-focused restaurant was highlighted in The Press Democrat, Heather Irwin spent three paragraphs describing the duck and beef options on the menu (“Plant-focused Luma arrives,” Dec. 25). Plant-focused restaurants are still somewhat few and far between, so it would have been appreciated had Irwin focused on the plant-based items on the menu. I believe there are enough non-meat-eating, vegetarian/vegan-curious to sustain Luma outright.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Asking tough questions

EDITOR: On Dec. 27, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on Fox. One of her “guests” was George Santos, the newly elected representative from New York. From the start she questioned his qualifications. Later she asked about the lying, falsifying his education, work history and other claims. Cutting to the chase, Gabbard asked, “Have you no shame?” Body language showed her to be extremely confident in herself. Santos looked absolutely destroyed, as well he should have been.

If only current and future politicians could go through a grilling like he went through. The electorate deserve to see the foibles, sins and qualifications potential officeholders possess. Law enforcement applicants go through a comprehensive background investigation that sometimes takes months to complete. Polygraph exams, as well as the interview boards, are conducted to prove the prospective officer’s honesty and integrity. Would current officeholders pass these tests? Maybe not. They are judged by sound bites on television. We are told what they want us to hear.

I would love to see Gabbard interview Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, et al. to prove their qualifications and worthiness for office. Yeah, go ahead and throw Donald Trump in there too.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Addressing injustices

EDITOR: We surely are all aware America is as divided as it has ever been. Bobbi Reeser describes “woke madness” as an assault freedom of speech: “The woke crowd has emerged and is forcing their leftist radical extremism on us” (“Then and now,” Letters, Dec. 29). What does that even mean?

Webster’s defines woke as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” By that definition Reeser’s argument is woke. Wrong, but woke. A woke person wants to open a dialogue about the differences between us. One would have to be isolated from reality to not see the racial and social inequalities in this country. And what kind of person, aware of those injustices, would not want them addressed? That is what separates America from countries like Russia. That is what freedom is all about. That is what World War II veterans fought for.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

