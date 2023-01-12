Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A fire threat?

EDITOR: When I drive by the old hospital on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa, I have increasing concerns about the increasing dilapidation of the buildings. It appears that many have been broken into, and most of the doors and windows now seem to be a patchwork trying to keep intruders out. My concerns is that someone may enter and start a fire that races uphill and consumes the Cobblestone community as well as other neighborhoods in the area. What are the plans to prevent this from happening and to rid us of this threat and eyesore?

JIM BARNES

Santa Rosa

Republican dysfunction

EDITOR: Well, the Republicans are off to a rousing start. As we watched 15 House speaker vote, that’s 15, Kevin McCarthy made all the concessions he could, caved on everything, to win. Great start for a party that’s been in disarray since Donald Trump started running. Is this a depressing glimpse of the future of the GOP? Yes. I believe it is. As Trump would tweet, “Sad.” This is worse than West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin holding hostage President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. And that’s saying something. Can McCarthy serve from a position of strength? I don’t see how. Welcome back to our dysfunctional, self-defeating, frustrating government. Good luck. Strap in, and don’t forget to put your own oxygen mask on first.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Don’t give in

EDITOR: Let’s thank God that Elizabeth Boardman doesn’t have Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s job or any power to make international decisions, especially regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine (“Time to compromise,” Letters, Jan. 3). Boardman literally suggests that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine should allow Vladimir Putin to do anything he wants — i.e., take “a small region or two … where half the residents are already Russian or are used to living side by side with Russians.”

If the world allowed Russia’s uber-war criminal to get away with this atrocity, what would prevent him from attacking other sovereign nations?

Since we’re trapped in a kind of “Alice in Wonderland” game of international chess, what if Canada decided it wanted “small regions” of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin? Would we say, “Oh, OK, Canada, they’re yours,” or would we fight to keep these small regions in the U.S. where they’ve been for over a century and a half? Of course, we would.

That’s why George Washington and his troops fought a bloody war to keep our fledgling country out of imperialist England’s hands, and why Zelenskyy must fight the good fight to keep Ukraine out of bully Putin’s hands.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: what’s wrong with this picture? Billions for an already bloated defense budget, a lot less for social services, and neither program can be scrutinized by outsiders — the public, for instance. Defense spending is touted as being necessary for our security, and no one bats an eye. Social services are treated like an afterthought, with no regard to people’s real suffering.

Homelessness and hunger are rampant in the richest country in the world, and politicians dare prate about “welfare cheats,” and they are clearly the most egregious abusers of the system. Pols are elected and given absurd powers, and there are no criteria established to follow. The very people who cry the loudest are the very people who contribute absolutely nothing to the betterment of our country, and certainly nothing to benefit anyone actually in need. It’s obscene.

Lastly, where are the churches? For a nation supposedly built on Christian values, I have yet to see anything resembling the teachings of Christ. In bitterness,

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

GOP priorities

EDITOR: Two years after the deadly attack on our country on Jan. 6, 2021, it’s hard to ignore that the House of Representatives is now controlled by those who embraced and fueled Donald Trump’s Big Lie. According to the Washington Post, over 70% of House Republicans are election deniers — 135 incumbents voted against certifying the 2020 election and at least 27 freshman members ran on the Big Lie. They might hold the title “representative,” but they have no intention of legislating on behalf of their constituents. Their top priority will be sham investigations of the Biden administration and those who actually defended our democracy. It’s appalling.

We must speak truth to power in the face of the lies. I’m pledging to do everything I can to protect our freedoms and our democracy against the House’s extremist attacks including donations to many Democrats nationwide. I hope others will join me.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

