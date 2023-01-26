Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Deficit déjà vu

EDITOR: It’s déjà vu all over again. House Republicans are so concerned about deficits that they threaten to interfere with the ability of the U.S. to pay its bills, i.e. not allowing a vote to raise the debt ceiling. Besides being dangerous and arguably unconstitutional — see Section 4 of the 14th Amendment — it’s predictably hypocritical. The modern GOP views deficits as a problem only when a Democrat is president.

During George W. Bush’s presidency, the budget went from a $130 billion surplus to a $1.42 trillion deficit. During the first three years of Donald Trump’s presidency, i.e., pre-COVID relief, deficits rose even more steeply. Congressional Republicans’ silence about deficits during those years belies any current claim to fiscal conservatism.

Last year Democrats passed an increase in IRS funding that will increase revenues enough to reduce the deficit by about 9% over 10 years. In contrast, the first bill passed by the House Republican majority (along party lines, on Jan. 9) would gut that new funding, which would raise the deficit by $114 billion. Evidently protecting the ability of the wealthy to avoid (evade?) taxes via complicated, legally dubious schemes is a higher GOP priority than reducing deficits. But, of course, you already knew that.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

Complicating problems

EDITOR: Congratulations to Press Democrat reporters Marisa Endicott and Andrew Graham for giving a personal face to those who are homeless (“Homes towed away,” Sunday). Their report highlights a couple whose RV and belongings were towed and crushed by a towing company and another woman whose RV was impounded. She cannot afford the towing fees to retrieve it.

Yes, it seems the city of Santa Rosa was within its legal rights to remove these RVs. Yes, you could argue that illegally parked, aging vehicles are a public nuisance. But have we made these individuals’ lives any better? Is the public better off?

Everyone agrees that homelessness is a crisis, especially those experiencing it. I think the city and county need to look toward the model for those with RVs that is offered by Sonoma Applied Villages Services (sonomavillages.org), such as the Horizon Shine RV village in Sebastopol. In the end we need more affordable housing. But in the meantime, let’s not destroy the homes that those who are without have.

LEONA JUDSON

Sebastopol

Enforce existing laws

EDITOR: Once again, a deadly shooting, only this time closer to home. I am tired of hearing the same old pleas from politicians about needing new stricter gun control laws. No, we don’t. We already have the laws needed to address what is going on. Don’t add to the confusion and clutter up what is already there. What we need is for politicians to take aim at our court system, demanding stronger action against the violators. Hold them more responsible for their actions. Enforce what we have with tougher penalties. New laws just add to the quagmire.

SCOTT WATERMAN

Petaluma

Bipartisan opportunity

EDITOR: I have very little hope that anything is likely to happen while we have a divided Congress, but on the slim chance that I’m wrong, I have a proposal that should garner Republican support. If Congress were to pass a carbon fee and dividend policy by a large margin, Republicans would be less likely to lose the younger demographic by as large a margin as currently exists. They could conceivably remain viable without anti-democratic antics.

Polls show that Gen X and younger voters want government to do more to combat climate catastrophe by overwhelming majorities, including those who identify as Republican or independent.

Legislators don’t even need to start from scratch, since there are bills in both houses of Congress that are well designed: the Energy Innovation Act and the Save Our Futures Act. Both bills would return carbon fees collected at the wellheads and mines in equal shares to all of us and do more than subsidies to supercharge businesses to be as efficient as possible. Let’s take advantage of our superior technology with an accompanying border carbon adjustment.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Distressing treatment

EDITOR: It was with a great sense of sadness and dismay that I watched video of the tasing of Keenan Anderson by Los Angeles police. He was a 28-year-old teacher in Venice (“Experts: LAPD’s repeated tasing of teacher excessive,” Jan. 15).

Those who want to excuse the police could say that Anderson’s behavior was erratic. He appeared to be high on drugs of some kind. Is that a reason to kill him? He was clearly frightened and distraught and repeatedly said, “I am not resisting.” He didn’t appear to threaten the officers. He put his hands in the air, and fearing for his life, cried out for help. He was tased at least four times, held down, handcuffed and his ankles restrained. Three hours later he was dead. How loud do people of color have to shout to be heard?

In the month when we honor the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., I feel a sense of helplessness and despair for our Black community. Have we made any progress in the fight for justice for them? They continue to be subjected to bigotry, prejudice, hatred and injustice in every aspect of their lives.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.