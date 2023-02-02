Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Mass shootings, again

EDITOR: I read your Jan. 24 editorial about the Monterey Park shooting, and I could sense the feeling of distraught through the screen (“A nation gripped by gun violence”). I sympathize with those reading and writing stories regarding a heavy topic such as this.

It is baffling to read yet another round of news coverage of mass shootings. As the editorial noted, “California has some of the nation’s strictest gun laws and still has suffered mass shootings like the one Saturday night in Monterey Park.” If this isn’t a cry for help, then what is? Our nation must do substantially better to revise laws so we can put an end to this domino effect of mass shootings.

However, I am glad to see our communities recognizing this discrepancy; we now just need to push further for change.

MAXINE SALVADOR

Santa Rosa

Inhuman treatment

EDITOR: I want to thank journalists Marisa Endicott and Andrew Graham for their human story about the possession and impounding of a van from a young couple who now need $3,000 they don’t have to get it back (“Homes towed away,” Jan. 22). As Stalin was supposed to have said, a million deaths are a statistic; one death is a tragedy.

We live in a place where single-family zoning remains unchallenged and ends up in a building policy that satisfies the needs of the top 20% of the income market; where 3,000 unhoused people get rained on for 24 days; where a young teacher will apparently never be able to buy a home here; where satisfied NIMBYs shout down any proposal to build low-income housing because of fears “the wrong element” will threaten the resale value of their homes; where the police are used to forcefully remove the unhoused from encampments, or have their single means of safety (vans) hijacked to satisfy some kind of legal, but clearly immoral goal.

It’s more than sad; it’s about a broken housing policy and lack of leadership — supervisors, the business community, NIMBYs, our religious institutions remain silent. We’ve seen a recent president who displays no shame. Leave Florida, Donald, come visit Sonoma Count and Santa Rosa.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Big-spending Biden

EDITOR: I read recently that President Joe Biden said that House Republicans are “fiscally demented.” Talk about ironic. I wonder how most would characterize him spending multitrillions in only his first two years in office. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black, wow.

GREG SEIFTER

Rohnert Park

Why we sued

EDITOR: Mountain lions and black bears pad their way across Sonoma Valley via an ancient wildlife corridor that threads through the lands of the former Sonoma Developmental Center. Endangered salmon swim and spawn in Sonoma Creek, which runs through the campus. People explore the trails and enjoy nature close to home. The oak woodlands and grasslands serve as a buffer when wildfires rage down from the hills above. These are reasons why we filed a lawsuit against Sonoma County.

The county failed to fully study or provide measures to prevent the significant environmental and human harms that will result from building a new town at SDC. In fact, the environmental impact report contains zero enforceable measures to address harms to the environment, climate and community.

The county claims there will be few if any negative impacts and that the specific plan will be “self-mitigating.” That approach fails to meet the fundamental requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. It cannot stand.

Our lawsuit will force the county to revise the EIR and specific plan to meet the mandates of state law. In the process, we hope to scale the development back and protect SDC’s history, natural resources and waterways for the people of Sonoma Valley and California.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma County Tomorrow

Teaching history

EDITOR: As a student who has been taught about American history since I can remember, I have one ardent question. Why, after all these years in which our historical and political values are progressing, are American schools not teaching the accurate history behind slavery and racism in the United States? I am fortunate enough to be taught real truths about the history of slavery at my school in Northern California, but what about states that set restrictions?

I read an article in the New York Times saying schools located in red states, which claim they try their best to teach all of American history, are setting proposals forward to withhold and even ban teaching the history of slavery and the effects of racism.

My question is, how could schools continuously teach about the most brutal events in our world, such as the Holocaust or world wars but draw a line at our country’s history of slavery because it’s too dark? We’ll never truly learn history if we are limited to what we can know about our history.

NORA TRIF

Santa Rosa

