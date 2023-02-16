Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The spy game

EDITOR: They spy, we spy — no one should be shocked. Our guys are surely not sharing all the factors that went into the decisions they made. That’s called tradecraft. But we can speculate:

The balloons were known about, and our people may have been waiting for one to enter our airspace. By spying on it we probably learned much about how it worked and perhaps something about the satellites it must have communicated with. Maybe we even intercepted some of the telemetry.

Bringing it down intact was probably not feasible, especially since it may have been booby-trapped. Unlike all the Monday morning quarterbacks out there, the folks who recommended the actions taken were experts, and President Joe Biden wisely heeded them.

BRUCE SCHADEL

Santa Rosa

Greene’s heckling

EDITOR: It seems Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t contain her anger during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. With all the dignity of a spoiled 3-year-old, she showed that, with her on the Homeland Security Committee, not even the president of the United States is safe from her wrath. Other brats joined in.

Some think Taylor Greene is hoping for the vice president spot on a ticket with our ex-president in 2024. She may even imagine giving a State of the Union speech of her own one day. Imagine what hecklers might say during that. With any luck, we won’t find out.

Taylor Greene’s accomplishments representing her constituents include naming post offices, heckling, being loud and obnoxious and supporting the insurrectionists who got Ashli Babbitt killed. With her on the House Homeland Security Committee, she and Steve Bannon can plan to make the next insurrection successful. As part of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, she has already found almost $16,000 of waste in our multitrillion-dollar deficit.

Recently she complained that being a member of Congress has made her life miserable. Many people feel the same way.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Confusing statistics

EDITOR: Mary Heeney refers to the “dangers of unattended chemical abortion” noting “28 reports of deaths … associated with mifepristone” over the past 22 years or so (“Abortion pill risks,” Letters, Feb. 8). No mention of how often the drug was used during that time. In 2020 alone, 861 women in the U.S. died attempting to give birth. She then refers to “a medical treatment designed to kill one patient out of every two.” I find her use (misuse?) of statistics to be a bit confusing.

DR. RICHARD EVANS

Sebastopol

Another camp

EDITOR: Before traveling out of town recently, I noticed tents going up along the Joe Rodota Trail between Stony Point and Wright roads. I thought, “Surely they will be gone when I get back, especially since the Roseland to Dutton area was just cleared.” Imagine my shock to see the beginnings of a repeat of the huge 2019-2020 encampment.

The March 5, 2020, plan for the trail issued by the Sonoma County Regional Parks says that “rangers will patrol regularly and collaborate with outreach workers and law enforcement so anyone attempting to camp is aware of shelter services and the need to vacate the trail.” It goes further in laying out plans for future improvement saying they are “exploring opportunities to revitalize the trail’s undeveloped shoulders” and “further developing the trail as a “linear park” with more active recreational amenities.”

Wouldn’t that be nice? How much money has been budgeted this time for clean up after the inevitable clearing? Last time it was $450,000, which could have been earmarked for those improvements. Instead, we will undoubtedly experience recurrences of trail shutdowns in areas that should be open and safe for all.

LYNN WILSHIRE

Santa Rosa

Social Security at risk

EDITOR: Two items in the Feb. 9 Press Democrat are stunning in their omissions — the editorial (“A feisty evening in Washington”) and the analysis of the State of the Union (“Social Security is Biden’s cudgel”). Joe Biden denigrated efforts to modify Social Security. Nowhere does it state why these changes are being considered.

Here are the facts. The Congressional Budget Office projects Social Security will be insolvent in 2035. We are all living longer, and there are fewer workers supporting an aging population. Revenue for Social Security is declining fast. That means in 2035 a mandated program solvency trigger kicks in. For an average couple, their payments would be reduced $16,600. If you are 55 now, are you factoring in a $16,600 reduction in your benefits when you retire? For low-income couples, this is devastating — a $10,100 reduction.

We should have made these changes 15 years ago. We are now at the point where the needed changes are going to be painful. Our politicians continue to fail us with their partisan cudgels. This is not a left-right issue. This will affect us all.

Don’t believe me? Do your own research. Start with the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Budget, available online.

KEVIN BAUGHMAN

Santa Rosa

