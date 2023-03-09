Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Poor enforcement

EDITOR: It is truly horrifying to read about the pair of individuals who were arrested in Lakeport with possession of large amounts fentanyl, methamphetamine and tear gas (“Police: Pair had enough fentanyl to kill 18,000,” March 1).

One suspect, James Biocca Jr., had six prior felony convictions. In fact, he had been arrested as recently as three weeks earlier in possession of tremendous amounts of fentanyl and meth. For his February arrest, he spent one night in jail and was released on bond the next day. It’s awfully hard to not feel cynical when there seems to be no effort to keep such dangerous individuals off the street.

We have giant billboards on Highway 101 warning the public about the dangers associated with fentanyl in Sonoma County. Yet this is how we handle individuals who we know are trying to sell it.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

Vulnerable to outages

EDITOR: I am aware of the environmental damage done by natural gas being emitted from household appliances and the hazards of burning gas within my home, but the next time a politician shouts about banning gas appliances, just remember the times we are in right now.

On Feb. 26, there were around 100,000 people without electrical power in California. No light, no heat and maybe no water if they are dependent on a well. Major cities had large areas without power.

Almost all this problem is caused by having domestic power delivered on overhead lines. This problem will continue until we get power lines, and particularly transformers, off power poles. High-voltage lines will continue safety above ground because they are on high pylons, but local power distribution needs to be underground.

Look at the rest of the world, even our neighbors to the south. The U.S. is a long way behind. This is going to be a huge task that will take decades, but it must be done. Don’t let them stop gas until we have secure electricity.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

Eliminate the eyesore

EDITOR: I cannot believe that the Joe Rodota Trail is once again a significant homeless encampment. Why was this area opened anyway when homeless congregate here every time through traffic is allowed? I say monitor the area and keep homeless people moving to appropriately designated locations. If this is not possible, keep the trail in this area closed, because at this time only homeless people are using it anyway. If I lived next to this mess, I would be even more outraged that it has been allowed to grow exponentially over the past few weeks. Why doesn’t west county Supervisor Lynda Hopkins have the leadership to do something about this once and for all? Find a solution to get homeless people off the Joe Rodota Trail and permanently eliminate the eyesore and hazardous conditions.

JUDI GOODIN

Sebastopol

Water and oil

EDITOR: There is a big flaw, a huge omission in George Skelton’s Feb. 26 column (“Expect worst-case scenario for our state’s thirsty farms”). There is not one word about the incredible amount of water required for oil extraction in California. Much of this activity takes place in the southern end of the Central Valley.

Skelton discusses agriculture vs. fish and river ecology. But there is nothing about oil extraction. The petroleum industry goes to great lengths to hide this information. It looks like about 1.44 billion gallons of freshwater is used per year for these activities, according to the state Division of Geological Energy Management. Then there is the problem that this water becomes contaminated by chemicals used in the process; the oil companies won’t disclose what these chemicals are.

There is an alternative. It has been proposed to cover our aqueducts with photovoltaic cells, which has two benefits: less evaporation and creation of clean energy. The energy created by these cells could replace much of the energy created by extraction. That would free up more water for agriculture. Please, we need the whole truth.

BOB MILLER

Santa Rosa

Cotati’s settlement

EDITOR: I can see why Cotati gadflies Laurie Alderman and George Barich would be in fine spirits about the $80,000 settlement after suing the city of Cotati (“Council critics receive $80,000,” Feb. 28). Imagine, 80 grand of taxpayer dollars for the City Council not reading a letter. Would it not have been better to sit down and talk it out rather than file a lawsuit? Now that it is over, everyone, except the taxpayers, is happy. Hopefully, Barich and Alderman will use the money for good — like funding a scholarship program that would help kids who would love to play baseball but their parents can’t afford the cost of sign-ups. Or maybe providing blankets for homeless folks during these cold days. Methinks that these acts of kindness would put them in fine spirits.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

