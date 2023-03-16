Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Where is GOP budget?

EDITOR: President Joe Biden revealed his plan to decrease the deficit by $3 trillion over 10 years and keep the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050, paying for this by making sure large corporations and billionaires pay their fair share in taxes. He would increase the Medicare tax rate on earned and unearned income above $400,000 from 3.8% to 5%. He encouraged Republicans to show their budget to the American people. Spoiler alert: Don’t hold your breath.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Assessing gas prices

EDITOR: Your March 4 editorial described the latest attempt to explain high and volatile California gasoline prices (“Taking the pinch out of gas prices”). It will likely come up with the same answer as past years: highest gasoline taxes in the country, stringent specifications and some “mystery surcharge” that somehow only appears in California.

Knowledgeable independent analysts surmise that the mystery surcharge is excessive regulation and a less competitive market structure, but these are hard to quantify. The editorial’s mention of examining wholesale vs. retail gasoline market activity is an area sparsely studied. There is pretty good empirical data available that could add new and helpful information about the mystery.

An example of excessive regulation and harm to competitive markets is the effort to ban new gas station construction. This will do little to curb gas consumption as it is driven by driving habits. It does, however, hurt the market’s competitive structure. Those wanting to build new stations like Costco and Safeway are discounters bringing lower prices to the market. Keeping them out, like no new refineries or pipelines, reduces competition, and guess what happens? A year like 2022.

The study should use empirical data to understand the market and negative impact of emotional symbolic regulations.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Social media algorithms

EDITOR: Is it any wonder that our country is so divided politically? So many Americans get their news from social media and algorithms on these platforms give users more of what they already viewed instead of offering a variety of viewpoints on the subject. What this does is reinforce any bias the user already has. Any chance of alternative points of view being presented is out the window.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

School resource officers

EDITOR: The school resource officer program was originally implemented at Santa Rosa’s secondary schools about 30 years ago by Santa Rosa police with the help of a grant.

We wanted teenagers to feel comfortable interacting with a police officer in a neutral setting. We also were concerned that drugs were becoming more visible presence on some campuses, so we encouraged officers to work with teachers and take a few minutes of classroom time to discuss the scourge of drugs. The third objective was to allow teachers to consult with officers about potential problems that might be addressed discreetly, avoiding major conflicts on campus.

The program continued for many years and was deemed a success by everyone who participated. From time to time the police department asked the school board to share in the cost of the program. While supportive of the program, the board preferred the city assume the cost.

The program was funded by the Police Department every year until I retired as police chief in 1996, and to the best of my knowledge continued to be funded by the department until the school board regrettably discontinued the program in 2020.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa

Short on reality

EDITOR: George Skelton’s column about hydrogen cars was interesting but short on reality (“State needs ‘hydrogen highway,’ ” March 7). All the proposed methods to power future automobiles — electric cars, hydrogen powered cars, or even cars powered by synthetic gasoline (gasoline that is made from carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere) — require massive amounts of electric power to be feasible. Probably two to three times the amount of power that we now generate by all methods — coal, natural gas, hydropower, geothermal power, solar power, wind power.

We do not have the generating systems or the infrastructure to distribute this new electrical power. All of this can be made to happen, but it will not happen overnight or just because the governor says it will and then sets unrealistic dates for it to be in place.

Few if any of our elected officials, or people like Skelton, have any concept of what is required to make us “zero carbon.” Politicians spout grandiose statements about electric cars, zero carbon, solar power etc. to get themselves votes, and then we continue down this dark path to oblivion guided by people who probably could not even change a flat tire.

REX SCHIMMER

Fulton

