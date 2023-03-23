Thursday’s letters to the editor

Housing crisis

EDITOR: Your Special Report on one entity buying up properties in Sonoma (“Real estate buying binge alarms Sonoma residents,” March 19) is just the tip of the iceberg. For the past couple of years, on any given day, numerous TV ads run from corporations, promising to buy your house in one day, with all cash, and no bank involvement. Whether they’re billionaires or stock market traders, they do it because the tax laws allow them to do so. They don’t need to rent their newly-acquired homes, it’s a tax write-off. Soon we may all be homeless.

DUKE EVANS

Santa Rosa

Clean the school

EDITOR: Montgomery High School is the subject of two recent articles appearing in the Press Democrat, just five days apart. The first deals with the cracked, warped, moldy and broken conditions at the school. The second article reports the stabbing death of a 16-year-old student. I believe the conditions described in the first article are at least partly responsible for the death reported in the second article.

In his best-selling book, “The Tipping Point,” Malcolm Gladwell devotes two chapters to what he calls the Power of Context. “The Power of Context is an environmental argument. It says that behavior is a function of social context.” To illustrate this point, Gladwell describes how the crime rate in the New York subway system was dramatically reduced in the mid 80’s and early 90’s by cracking down on seemingly insignificant quality-of life crimes. They removed all the graffiti in the cars and the stations, arrested turnstile-jumping fare beaters, public drunks and public urinators.

In the days following the stabbing, there has been much discussion about how to fix the problems at Montgomery High School. I believe that cleaning up the school is an important and necessary part of any solution.

KEN PEDERSEN

Dillon Beach

Creating factions

EDITOR: The U.S. Supreme court has an obligation not only to follow the law but to consider the consequential impact of its decisions. The founders, as expressed in the Federalist, were concerned about factions between groups and states so they opted for a democratic republic vis a vis a democracy. The current Supreme Court, dominated by right-wing ideologues, doesn’t give one iota about the consequences of its decisions.

In the first instance, the court has eviscerated the voters’ civil rights (14th Amendment, Section 5). This excision has resulted in some red Sates enacting voter rights restrictions that disenfranchise the elderly, poor and people of color.

In the second instance, the court has struck down Roe v Wade, a woman’s right to choose. This decision has thrown abortion rights back to the states. Here, some states like Texas have passed laws that make abortion illegal and that threaten doctors with criminal prosecution. More recently there has been a movement by religious groups to prohibit distribution of the abortion pill.

In all of this, the ideological Supreme Court, vacuous of consequences, has created, contrary to the intent of the founders, factions among groups and states that further divide and destabilize this democratic republic.

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

‘Virtue-signaling’ regulation

EDITOR: I see the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s regulation as tripling the cost to replace an end-of-life gas water heater (“Switch to electric devices over gas,” March 17). Few current installations will have an electrical circuit for a water heater if there is currently a gas heater installed. The cost to install a new electrical circuit will typically be $2,000 if the panel is full, on top of the cost of a new heater, which has doubled in price in the past decade.

This disproportionately affects mid- and lower-income families who would already be stretched to afford a new gas water heater. In my opinion, this regulation is virtue signaling, racist and elitist and will make it even less affordable and desirable to live in California. Workers will move out of state, making it harder for businesses to stay. The tax burden will fall to a declining population made up of poorer residents who cannot afford to move.

The 2029 effective date for furnaces will also be ahead of the electrical grid capacity to support this load. The grid already won't keep up with the exponentially increasing demand for vehicle charging. We will see more power supply failures in California due to increased demand and climate stress.

TONY STEPHEN

Hopland

Being ‘woke’ is good

EDITOR: Merriam-Webster defines woke as being aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues especially of racial and social justice. I am woke, awake, alert and aware. I am not asleep. I am proud to be woke. There is a group of people trying to get the public to believe woke is a bad thing. Don’t be fooled. Same as trying to get one to believe black is white. If said enough times people will start believing whatever they are told. Don’t be fooled. Woke is good and all people should be woke, awake, alert and aware. Do not be asleep. Please pay attention to all that is happening in this country, state and your neighborhood. You need to be an active member of society. You need to be informed. You need to be woke and paying attention.

JACKIE BRITTAIN

Santa Rosa

