Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Investigating Trump

EDITOR: I’m getting tired of hearing how Donald Trump is the victim of political persecution or a witch hunt by Democrats. Wasn’t it Trump who threatened yet another investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails if he got elected? Wasn’t it Trump who incited his followers to chant “lock her up” at his rallies? Trump has not only threatened to lock up his political rivals, but he’s incited his followers to violence against them.

That only happened in third world countries, not here, prior to Trump. Had any Democrat broken even one of the laws Trump is accused of breaking, Republicans would be screaming bloody murder. The investigations of Trump are political only because the laws he appears to have broken are laws regarding politics.

Aren’t the current investigations by House Republicans into Joe Biden, Biden’s son and the “weaponizing” of the Justice Department revenge against Democrats for daring to think that some laws might have been broken when Trump followers invaded Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overthrow an election?

And if Republicans are investigating a politician’s family members, why aren’t they investigating Trump’s kids? They certainly profited off their father’s presidency. No one is above the law, regardless of political affiliation.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Progressive taxes

EDITOR: The IRS recently released income and tax statistics for 2020. These stats will surprise many, particularly Gerry Lazzareschi (“Unfair tax system,” Letters, March 29) and Bob Marketos (“A deflection,” Letters, March 30), who complained about how little the rich contribute and the unfairness of the tax code.

Here are some facts. The top 1% of earners paid 42% of all income taxes and reported 22% of all adjusted gross income. The top 5% paid 63% of income taxes and reported 38% of AGI. The top 10% paid 75% of income taxes and reported 49% of AGI.

The bottom 50% paid 2% of income taxes and reported 10% of AGI.

Clearly the tax code is steeply progressive.

GREGG DOBBIN

Gold Canyon, Arizona

Good money after bad

EDITOR: Once again we are throwing good money after bad to clear the Joe Rodota Trail. We have encampments near Roberts Lake in Rohnert Park and the Finley Center, Ventura Avenue and the Palms Inn in Santa Rosa. I see broken-down RVs all around Industrial Drive, Davis Street and Summerfield Road.

Come on, people. This isn’t just people down on their luck. The fires were five years ago. This is a lifestyle. Free place to stay, free food and few rules. The March 28 paper had a picture of two women enjoying an afternoon painting (“City makes progress on homeless crisis”). What? They were young and able-bodied. Why aren’t they working or at least looking for work? There are “help wanted” signs everywhere. I’m tired of subsidizing laziness.

DEBORAH COLYER

Santa Rosa

Expand monument

EDITOR: If you have never visited Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, you should. Mountainous views, wildflowers, rolling hills and green forests make for a truly stunning visual experience.

Expanding the monument to the east to protect Molok Luyuk (“Condor Ridge” in the Patwin language) would safeguard important ancient cultural sites and permanently protect an area that includes over 30 species of rare plants, such as the adobe lily and MacNab cypress, and habitat for bald eagles, golden eagles and peregrine falcons.

It is critical that this predominantly roadless wildlife corridor be protected for the survival of this native ecosystem, especially in the face of climate change, intense drought, and increasingly destructive wildfires.

Wilderness and public lands are for everyone, and once destroyed they are gone forever. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein and Reps. John Garamendi and Mike Thompson have reintroduced legislation to protect these special lands. President Joe Biden could also use the Antiquities Act to protect this landscape, which congressional, tribal and community leaders are urging him to do.

Biden should protect Molok Luyuk. I am grateful that my congressman, Thompson, and others have introduced this legislation.

COLLEEN ROBELLO

Santa Rosa

Driver safety

EDITOR: I see so many drivers who don’t have their headlights on when it is raining. Headlights are required by law. Also, I see many drivers who do not signal their intentions, possibly causing confusion for other drivers and increasing the possibility of a collision. Using turn signals is also the law. We are having so many days of rain, and I hope drivers will pay attention to these suggestions.

VALERIE CONGER

Sebastopol

