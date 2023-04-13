Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Women’s health at risk

EDITOR: First they came for Roe v. Wade, the law of the land for a generation, and they overturned it. Then they came for a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration over 23 years ago, and they banned it. Anyone who doesn’t see that they will be coming for access to safe and effective birth control next hasn’t been paying attention. So, ladies, when it’s time for that next OB-GYN appointment, why bother your doctor? Instead, go right to the people who are making your reproductive health decisions for you, and make an appointment with a Republican judge. Concerned that judges have no medical or even scientific training? Well, don’t worry your pretty little head about that, little lady. They know what is best for you. I’m sure you’ll be just fine.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Protecting the coast

EDITOR: The Board of Supervisors is threatening to weaken protections for our Sonoma Coast. This may sound unbelievable, but the very heart of the Local Coastal Plan is under fire by a paid lobbyist for a big East Coast developer who would endanger our entire coastline to get his way.

A series of parcel-specific protections along the most sensitive parts of our coast have been in place for over 40 years. As each supervisor considered the Local Coastal Plan on April 4, a straw vote resulted in instructions to Permit Sonoma to arbitrarily remove these protections, in spite of clear direction from our Planning Commission to retain these stewardship measures.

No prior Board of Supervisors has ever attacked the Local Coastal Plan like this, and outside development interests were literally dancing in their seats as this took place. Now is the time to contact your supervisor and let them know that you care about the national treasure that we share on our coast, and you expect them to maintain its current protections.

RICHARD CHARTER

Bodega Bay

Who advised Thomas?

EDITOR: Justice Clarence Thomas responded to the impropriety of acceptance of gifts and travel with, “Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.” Given the evasiveness of his response, it would appear that he was seeking answers from those who work for him in the judiciary and would give him the answers he wanted to hear. So I would ask that Thomas clarify, under oath, with the complete names and titles of those colleagues who advised him and their professional relationship to him.

LESLIE HURDY

Petaluma

Sustainable fish choices

EDITOR: Jeff Cox omitted an important nuance about Patagonian toothfish that have been rebranded as Chilean sea bass: Their relatively recent popularity has led to extensive overfishing (“With local sea bass, know what you’re buying,” April 5). As we try to learn ethical consumption habits, it’s important to be aware of how and where our foods are produced.

In the case of Chilean sea bass, the Monterrey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch advises — somewhat ironically — that this delicacy shouldn’t be sourced from Chile where the fishery is poorly regulated and likely unsustainable. While they don’t advise against eating all fish marketed as Chilean sea bass, they note the impact of heavy fishing and warn that their extraction may be doing sea floor damage. Most importantly, toothfish only reach breeding maturity after 8-10 years, and there are few measures in place to assure that juvenile fish are allowed to reach maturity. So the fishery could collapse without proper monitoring.

As we confront reduced local crab seasons and closed salmon seasons, readers should be particularly sensitive to the need for sustainable fisheries everywhere and have the benefit of complete information so they can modulate their consumption habits accordingly.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

A deafening silence

EDITOR: Every day brings more horrific murders from gun violence. “Thoughts and prayers” do absolutely nothing. However, with each child, or teacher, teenager or innocent adult murdered, that is the go-to for Republican politicians. They ban books but not weapons of war. They scream about injustice for a president who was impeached twice and is now indicted on over 30 felony counts while staying silent about children slain by weapons that destroy their bodies. They concentrate on “owning the libs” but not banning these weapons or concealed carry. Listen carefully and you will hear the weeping of bereft families and the screaming of child victims. And you will hear the deafening silence of Republican legislators.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

