Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Fundamental rights

EDITOR: I sense a groundswell of anger against our culture of gun violence. Most people are horrified by school, workplace and community slayings, let alone suicide.

After the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated Roe vs. Wade, many people, regardless of their personal views on abortion, became angry that the government had invalidated a right to control their life paths. Subsequently, voting results throughout the country have shown that an aroused public acts to preserve fundamental rights. And seeing this voting success, more people feel empowered to make changes.

The right to live free of daily fear of gun violence is a fundamental right. A large youth movement is protesting gun violence, and their protest is not a passing fad. Until meaningful change occurs, they will not lose their motivation because they feel genuine fear. And they are, or will be, voters.

Most people do not favor banning all guns. But controls that limit access and irresponsible use are just common sense. The time has come.

DIANA BRESLICH

Santa Rosa

No ‘canyons of Petaluma’

EDITOR: Historic Paris has retained its beauty because city planners have enforced a height limit over the centuries. Downtown Petaluma is a historic district, which is our pride and a tourist draw. Six floors on the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and B Street would be grossly out of proportion to the surrounding area (“Aiming to be a central hub,” April 13).

Add to that the fact that only half the needed parking spaces are planned for the hotel rooms, and none for the increased usage generated by the restaurant, and you have a recipe for the kind of street choking seen in larger cities.

Do we really need a 6-story hotel in the downtown? No. Let’s not let downtown become the “canyons of Petaluma” in the way of Manhattan.

JERRIE PATTERSON

Petaluma

Is bigger casino needed?

EDITOR: So, 1,430 tribal members and investors who own and operate the Graton Rancheria casino will build another hotel there, enlarge the casino and pave over still more watershed land — open flatlands that absorb rainfall (“Tribe bets big on hotel, casino,” April 9). We know that in this millennium we have already suffered the worst drought since the 1500s. “Mellow yellow, brown flush down” this century’s mantra. The tribal council provides education and health services, social and cultural arts and housing. The existing casino should have generated enough income to build a house for each tribal member by now, and there is a federally funded Indian Health Services center in Santa Rosa for all Indigenous people.

Oh, well, we won’t miss the water until all our wells run dry. No need to think ahead or about the good of all.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Tulare Lake returns

EDITOR: A few months ago, people were shouting that we needed more storage for all the rainwater going out to the ocean via the natural network of streams and rivers. Now, reservoirs are filling, the snowpack is decidedly healthy, and the worry is flooding. Depending how long it takes for the snowpack to melt, reservoirs could overflow, and where’s all that water going to go?

A solution is opening in front of our eyes. But to those people who claimed for years that the drought was a government problem and that an 80% share of Northern California’s water for agriculture is too small, this is merely a new disaster.

What is the solution? Tulare Lake. This area was reclaimed for farmland over a hundred years ago. It is now doing some of its own reclaiming, naturally, and, just as naturally, driving wealthy farmers to distraction. (The only victims here are poor farmworkers.) Projections are that it will take up to two years to drain the lake as it stands now. When the snow melts, as it always does, all bets are off.

The lake — prime water storage for free — may reclaim its natural boundaries and be used and enjoyed by all for many more years than two.

JACK JACKSON

Sebastopol

Putting coast at risk

EDITOR: I am very concerned that Supervisor Lynda Hopkins has advocated to eliminate parcel specific protections on the coast. For those of us who have advocated tirelessly over the past 40 years for coastal protection, this has come as a complete shock. Regardless of which parcels have been targeted for elimination of protection, it is unacceptable.

The seminal group COAAST was instrumental in protecting the coast and keeping access for the public, and this could not be further away from what they worked for. Coastwalk California and other groups carried on the work of coastal protection and public access. Bill Kortum must be turning over in his grave with this move advocated by Hopkins and supported by the Board of Supervisors.

BRENDA NICHOLS

Sebastopol

