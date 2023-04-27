Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: I was watching the Second Amendment debate between Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, and Jamaal Bowman, D-New York, on CNN on April 19 and was sadly moved when Donalds said almost verbatim that the right to life and the right to own firearms are equal. How can this be true? Does Donalds really believe this?

Chris Carpenter

Petaluma

Domestic terrorism

EDITOR: The federal hate crimes law was enacted in 1969, and over the years has been expanded upon. Fast forward to 2023 where it’s hard to understand why we don’t have a federal domestic terrorism law. We need both these laws working in tandem ― but Congress doesn’t seem to have the will to pass a domestic terrorism law. That would mean some legislators would have to vote yes on a law that might directly affect their constituents. “Gotta protect my base,” they’d say.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

For a flat tax rate

EDITOR: Ted Stephens seems to have caused a commotion (“Risk of taxing capital,” Letters, April 7). Maria Battista rightly points out that the corporate tax rate was historically higher (“Corporate taxes,” Letters, April 14). She advocates feeding hungry children with tax income. I would encourage Battista to reconsider Stephen's letter. He is pointing out that there is, in fact, more money available to feed hungry children with a lower corporate tax rate. I might add that some of that tax money may also be well spent on reading comprehension and basic economic instruction in school.

Richard B. Taylor questions the truth of Stephens' assertion (“Fair and equitable taxes,” Letters, April 18). However, Taylor's assertion that companies "strive to make a profit" prior to any consideration of taxes is a non sequitur as profit, by definition, is what is left after consideration of taxes.

Taylor makes a good point that the difference in corporate and personal tax rates creates an unfair system. In fact, the top 10% currently pay 73.7% of income taxes. Perhaps we can arrange a system where every individual's income is taxed at a fair, flat rate. Then, no one feels like they are paying more or less than their neighbor.

RUSTY SHACKLEFORD

Rohnert Park

Medicare denies access

EDITOR: My sister-in-law of 52 years was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December. Medication that can slow the progression of this devastating disease is of critical importance to me, my family and the families of the millions of people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Since we have begun this journey, I have learned that there is an available medication that does just that but Medicare, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has refused to cover a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment that has been shown to slow the progression of this disease, giving people more time to be with their loved ones and participate in daily life.

This is the first time in the history of the Medicare program that CMS has refused to cover an FDA-approved treatment upon approval. Why is this happening now? My sister-in-law and all those living with Alzheimer’s deserve better, and we need support from Congress. Please join me in urging Rep. Mike Thompson to demand that CMS take action to ensure people living with Alzheimer’s have the same access to FDA-approved treatment as people with any other disease.

JANE MOAD

Santa Rosa

Don’t expect less work

EDITOR: In response to Nicholas Goldberg’s April 23 column (“Will AI bring a 4-day workweek?”), I think artificial intelligence will bring a harder workweek.

I remember the information fed to us when computers were becoming mainstream. Computers would make our lives easier, we’d have more free time and a shorter work week, but they actually made people work harder because employers demanded more work and faster performance. Plus, lots of people lost their jobs because they were replaced by technology.

Sometimes science fiction becomes real, so remember the 1980s movies where AI takes over and people suffer. You ever try to reason with a computer? Good luck with that.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

