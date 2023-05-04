Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A southeast bikeway?

EDITOR: The Southeast Greenway was purchased by California taxpayers for Caltrans, utilizing eminent domain to create a public place that would benefit the vast majority of the public. Currently it is considered a fire break, protecting one neighborhood from another. The area is properly maintained by Caltrans.

The current proposal would enrich a handful of developers, not the general public. I smell a lawsuit if our politicians continue down this path.

Caltrans should be building a paved bike lane with bridges over Yulupa Avenue and Summerfield Road. On the other side of Summerfield should be a well-engineered paved bike lane and a bridal path. This should extend down through Oakmont and eventually to Sonoma as an emergency access road.

This road would be 90% of the time a safe bike and bridal road, and during any emergency evacuations we can use Highway 12 as a one-way two-lane evacuation route and the bike path for emergency vehicles.

The taxpayers should not have to buy this property twice; it should be left in the Caltrans domain. Think how much money and how many lives would benefit from safe-and-sane bike lines and an evacuation route.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

A modest proposal

EDITOR: Recognizing that the Second Amendment will not be changed anytime soon, I propose a solution that might satisfy a majority of Americans, while adhering to the word and spirit of the amendment. I suggest we allow able-bodied and sound-minded adults to own one AR-15 or other so-called assault weapon, one handgun and one shotgun or other long gun. The latter two would be kept at home for self-defense or hunting, or on their person as allowed by local or state laws. The AR-15 would be kept secure in an armory, accessible for practice at an attached or nearby shooting range.

AR-15 owners would be attached to a militia, as referenced in the amendment, with training and ready for mobilization when needed to protect their state from the federal government. The armory, managed by their state, would release their weapons in such instances for its defense. Should a citizen soldier no longer be capable of participating in a militia, they would forfeit their assault weapon and be compensated at the market rate for a used assault weapon.

In this way, one can be appropriately armed for self-defense, for hunting and the defense of liberty, while participating as lawful and upright citizens within their respective state’s militia.

JAMES TRAPNELL

Santa Rosa

Act now on climate

EDITOR: I keep hearing variations on the talking point, “Slow down, we’re not yet ready to electrify everything.” We have had decades to get ready — decades since we found out burning fossil fuels would heat the earth. Americans don’t seem to act until things aren’t working for them.

Climate change is here; we need to make the switch now. Yes, there will be growing pains, especially in the face of natural disasters and radical weather that is more common because we took so long. But Americans have proven over and over that we can change quickly when we have to.

Yes, it will be expensive, but a fee on fossil fuel and a dividend given back to citizens would make it happen as quickly and painlessly as possible. I recommend reading the Scientific American opinion piece “Carbon Dividends: A Win-Win for People and for the Climate” to better understand how it works.

Why should taxpayers foot the bill for all the changes needed while the fossil fuel companies rake in record profits?

JOAN LINNEY

Sonoma

Raising animals

EDITOR: Both of my children were members of 4H at age 10 and FFA in high school. I know it can be hard to raise an animal for auction and fall in love it. I saw it with my own children (“Breaking young hearts at the fair,” Close to Home, April 26). They both understood they should not raise an animal as a pet. The animal would be sold and used as food. Members should not expect to make money and still keep what they sold. The 4H leaders and FFA instructors should be sure the members understand what they are doing and why they are doing it. Raising animals for sale is not for everyone.

JEANNE NELSON

Petaluma

Living in fear

EDITOR: Regarding the elder “good guy with a gun” who shot a teenage child for knocking on his door, living in such fear must take its toll. Maybe he would feel safer if a neighbor buys him an assault weapon in case some child comes selling cookies.

CARL COMBS

Rio Nido

