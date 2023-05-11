Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Chatbots vs. creativity

EDITOR: Message to the overgrown adolescents of Silicon Valley: Stop scaring us about the supposed intelligence of the “chatbots” now accessible on the internet. These computer programs were designed to recognize and classify patterns in written language. Then they were fed billions of text examples — good, bad and indifferent — from the public internet. When queried, the software finds a likely pattern and composes a reply. This is not creative, but it’s exactly what humans do when we write anything from a party invitation to a doctoral thesis. So we think it’s creative.

Truly creative individuals are extremely rare. If you asked a chatbot to write a short story, the result would almost certainly show the influence of Ernest Hemingway. But if the chatbot had only seen pre-Hemingway texts, the story might sound more like Jane Austen than “The Snows of Kilimanjaro.” The emergence of the next Hemingway, Pablo Picasso or Miles Davis cannot be foreseen.

Will chatbots flood the internet with misinformation? Too late to shut that Pandora’s box. Millions of people are doing it now. We must educate children, and adults, to do the critical, skeptical thinking that separates truth from trash.

And Silicon Valley kids: please finish your self-driving car project before you run off in other directions.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Denigrating victims

EDITOR: From this perspective, it does indeed seem true that art consistently precedes history. Take the case of only one of our recent gun massacres in this country, this in Texas, and the remarks of that state’s governor, Gregg Abbott, that the victims were “illegal immigrants.” Abbott’s narrative is missing the unspoken qualifiers “only” or “just.” Abbott is despicable, but that’s not the point. The story of easily dispensable migrant workers was more poignantly captured in song from years back, “Deportee.” I prefer the Bud and Travis version. Listen to it sometime.

MICHAEL DOBRIN

Santa Rosa

A better world for all

EDITOR: As a Democrat, I feel a need to respond to Daniel Damonte (“Message for Democrats,” Letters, May 2). Like a vast number of us, I belong to neither his half who do not work because the other half will take care of them, nor his other half who believe it does no good to work because someone else is going to get what I work for. I belong to the group who work to contribute toward a better world for all of us.

I agree that divisiveness is not the answer, so let’s not frame our struggles in this divisive way. When those who struggle are helped out of poverty, they don’t make the wealthy poor. On the contrary, they, too, become able to contribute. The end of the nation Damonte fears will come when the gap between the wealthy and poor keeps getting worse, not by its decrease.

MADELYN HODGES

Tomales

Being poor isn’t a crime

EDITOR: One in 200 Bay Area residents is homeless, according to KTVU. They are unemployed. The bottom 3.5% who are unemployed in California are largely former felons who are unemployable due to their criminal history, or they are mentally ill, physically incapable or so dysfunctional they may never be employed.

The solution according to many right-wing pundits is to make more arrests and end early-release programs. The problem with making poverty illegal is that incarcerating the homeless costs taxpayers $106,000 annually for each, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Here in Sonoma County homeless people are always on the move. They are harassed and have their “shelters” and belongings confiscated by authorities. They move from one town to another or one camp to another. It’s an endless circle of pain and suffering.

The only solution is to spend taxpayer money housing homeless people and providing them with health care and access to food. Arresting and jailing people for being poor is nonsense.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Getting to school safely

EDITOR: Safe Routes to School is National Highway Transportation Administration funded. Local nonprofit organizations administer pedestrian and bicycle safety education for schools that receive infrastructure and education grants. Professional staff and volunteers implement instruction. I was a volunteer for many years.

From reading The Press Democrat’s story (“Groups push for pedestrian, bicycle safety,” April 30), it would be misleading for anyone to conclude that many students are participating. Safe Routes to School education was usually voluntary on a nonschool day. Very few students were present when I assisted.

My experience and research lead me to conclude very few students are participating. Before the COVID years, only 1.4% of Sonoma County’s approximately 160 public schools participated. If there are 40 today, 28% have limited participation.

Most students are not receiving pedestrian and bicycle safety instruction. California needs to have legislation requiring all schools to provide instructions for safely walking and bike riding in our communities. The current Safe Routes to School education program is professional and better than nothing, but we must do better.

BERNIE ALBUM

Petaluma

