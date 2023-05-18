Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Regulations drive cost

EDITOR: Your May 4 article on Sonoma County housing is correct about high costs as a major factor (“Study: High costs, little housing”). There is no mention, however, of two underlying cost factors heavily impacting the middle and lower rental tiers, where most renters are. Both factors are controllable through legislation and regulation, or less thereof.

No. 1 is the mandate for developers/owners to absorb economic impacts of subsidizing “affordable” units as a condition for building. Up to 25% of development costs sacrificed to this subsidy? Poor economics result, so no surprise there has been little rental building in this critical housing tier.

Then, add on the overhang of “renter protection” and “just cause eviction,” not yet law in most places but likely a future part of the county’s anti-business/landlord culture.

With no recognition by the study of these factors, it’s naïve to think basic laws of economics will not continue to prevail. Very little midrange rental housing will be built.

For proponents of more taxes and government-subsidized housing, ignoring this economic reality helps. But history shows that public housing rarely works, supported by the shelter experiment at the Palms. Encouraging development of a larger governmentally dependent underclass isn’t a healthy long-term result and should be avoided at the source — already too much regulation.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

Armed people kill people

EDITOR: Greg Abbott, the governor of ground zero for multiple gun-related murders, and the MAGA right-sponsored National Rifle Association fawn over more mental health programs as the solution. Where’s their action and money for this lip service cliché?

“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is their pious, meaningless and repetitive rejoinder. They overlook one small piece: people with guns kill people. It’s military-style assault rifles that create this deadly mayhem. Fine the NRA and gun manufacturers heavily anytime one is used in a mass shooting to fund mental health programs, or support legislation to ban them altogether.

DAN NOVAK

Santa Rosa

Underplaying the news

EDITOR: It’s interesting how The Press Democrat chose to edit the headline on May 10. It read in large bold type “Jury: Trump abused Carroll.” It should have read, “Jury: Trump sexually abused Carroll.” Why try to dimish a sex predator?

TIM McFARLIN

Santa Rosa

Fix traffic first

EDITOR: Shortsighted Santa Rosa. That should be the new name of our town. So many times this town has made shortsighted decisions that hurt years later. Building a huge mall that splits the heart of the town; splitting Old Courthouse Square then spending millions to fix it; Putting the Fountaingrove neighborhood on the most vulnerable ridge with a “parkway” that’s only one lane; and now this greenbelt park (“State approves plan for parkland,” May 12).

I see all the ideas about making an idyllic park for those who live around it. I don’t disagree with it, but how about paying some attention to Highway 12 first? Farmers Lane has the highest number of vehicles in the entire city, and Highway 12 is a tangled mess of responsibilities between the city, the county and the state.

The traffic lights are not fully synchronized to match the traffic flow. The turning lanes from Farmers to Highway 12 are designed completely wrong, there are too many intersections leading into Farmer’s Lane from Montgomery Village. The result is large backups almost every day. How about we get this road designed and set up correctly before we spend lots of money for yet another park?

ANDY COHEN

Santa Rosa

A mass shooting section?

EDITOR: Two headlines on the same page of the May 7 paper: “Multiple people shot near Dallas” and below it, “Grief, trauma will follow Atlanta shooting.” Maybe we need a new section of the newspaper just for shootings. It could be called “Thoughts and Prayers” or maybe “Second Amendment.”

The National Rifle Association could have ads in that section encouraging gun ownership. Maybe Republican politicians could place endorsements of rifles they believe are ultra important to our democracy (and create the most horrific bodily harm). Republican politicians, I said, not Republicans, as poll after poll shows that rank-and-file Republicans support common-sense laws on guns. They have figured out that American carnage is neither red nor blue, but both.

Years ago, I copied a comment from someone in the paper. I can’t remember if it was in an editorial, letter, or what, but it is next to my desk at home: “In retrospect Sandy Hook marked the end of the U.S. gun control debate. Once America decided killing children was bearable, it was over.” Can we hope that finally this will change?

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

