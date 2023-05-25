Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Biden shouldn’t run

EDITOR: It’s time, past time actually, for us Democrats to face reality: Joe Biden has a very high likelihood of losing to any Republican (he’s even behind Donald Trump now in some polls). Biden’s low popularity, gaffes and age (mainly) will be fodder for Republican hammer-and-tongs electioneering. And a Kamala Harris “one heartbeat away” slogan will seal the deal.

We appreciate all Biden has done, especially restoring honor and competence to the presidency. But it’s now time to turn over the reins. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stayed on too long — giving the Supreme Court to the Republicans and ruining her legacy. Biden is making the same mistake. He must overcome his ego, exit proudly with all his domestic and international accomplishments, and let a more electable Democrat take over.

I hope we Democrats can let go of our natural politeness, fair play and fear of rocking the boat. We can’t afford to be passive and let our goodwill to Biden give Republicans the presidency. I’m hoping Gavin Newsom, Amy Klobuchar and other younger, more vibrant and much more electable Democrats will see the danger and declare their candidacies.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Help east Petaluma

EDITOR: I have lived in Petaluma for 30-plus years. When I moved here, a Rainer Avenue overpass was a hot topic. Now I read that our City Council is considering a bridge so cars and pedestrians can cross town more easily (“Crosstown connector proposal advances,” May 18). Oh, joy for southern Petaluma. What about east side residents and Rainer? We have tripled in 30 years and still have not heard a positive word about our connector.

I would ask each council member to come over to the east side and cross town around noon, 2 p.m., or better yet 4:30 p.m. They might know then how important it is for the Rainer crossing to get built. Come on, council, the east side needs a Rainer crosstown connector. Take your $5 million and put it on Rainer.

RUTH SPRINGER

Petaluma

Unsafe schools

EDITOR: Yet again, the Santa Rosa school board chooses to ignore the obvious safety issues students and staff are having across the district. Ever since they chose to remove the school resource officers, the number of fights at every school has skyrocketed, and now it’s not just students being injured in these scuffles. Multiple teachers and members of staff have been beaten and bruised thanks to the useless fights plaguing our district. I wanted my senior year of high school to end on a high note, and with the way the school board has been going, no future students will end their education on a high note. We’ve already lost the life of one student thanks to their lack of action, how many more must be lost to force their hand?

SEAN VICTORINO

Santa Rosa

A diversity of thought

EDITOR: No, The Press Democrat does not “desperately need to” increase the diversity its columnists (“More diversity, please,” Letters, May 13). George F. Will (an “old white man”) appears regularly on Sunday. Other regulars are women (Maureen Dowd), African Americans (Eugene Robinson), Latinos (Ruben Navarrette Jr.) and other humans who are neither old, men or white.

Will may be an example of an old-fashion columnist, but he uniquely writes with flair and dry humor and offers interesting historical, sports and other information. I find his column entertaining and often educational. It may not be to everyone’s liking, but he is an intelligent, reasonable conservative (in its pre-Trump meaning), which has been considered a legitimate and often admirable point of view. In fact, he denounces Trump and other loathsome MAGA Republicans regularly.

I am also an old white man who considers diversity one of many laudable characteristics of any organization, but not the only or even most important one. Quality also counts. Too often, in recent history, we have sacrificed quality for an almost requisite arithmetic diversity. See Thomas, Clarence.

Many other readers would be disappointed to see Will removed from the opinion page. Doing so would decrease diversity, not increase it.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Trump’s record

EDITOR: T.K. McDonald mentions his support for Donald Trump for his accomplishments, but he lists none (“Trump scares Democrats,” Letters, Friday). I thought I’d help by listing a few: caging children, adding billions to our national debt by giving tax breaks to billionaires, claiming not paying taxes makes him “smart,” cheating on wives, paying hush money to porn stars to hide his infidelity, doctoring national weather maps with a Sharpie, hiding classified documents in insecure locations, trying to extort foreign leaders to find “dirt” on a political opponent, encouraging an insurrection, vowing to pardon criminals who attacked police officers at the Capitol, cozying up to dictators while alienating our allies, partially building a wall “that Mexico would pay for.” I could list many more “accomplishments,” but the question is, what does it say about you?

JOHN METRAS

Cotati

