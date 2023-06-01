Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

An excuse of persecution

EDITOR: Sexuality, everyone’s got it, but it surely isn’t catching. It comes with being born and manifests itself in different ways. It’s just nature’s packaging, like eye color, height or nose shape. Basically, the biological hand you’re dealt at birth.

This is so obvious it seems ridiculous to have to say so, but a glance at our current culture proves different. Some on the political or religious right consider sexuality their business, and versions of it they don’t like, e.g., LGBTQ+, they want ostracized and considered undesirable in society.

In focus, these pejorative judgments, and (with some) actions, make victimization of other people as unfit and unwanted justifiable, disregarding biological (genetic, hormonal, neurological) reality. As if the “branded” one had any choice in the matter. And even if one did exercise choice in the matter of sexuality, so what? Why is that personal choice anyone else’s concern?

That a putative modern society would consider sexuality as earthly relevant to anything of importance is flagrantly ridiculous.

The bad guys in this outmoded movie are not LBGTQ+ folks, it’s the ones who use this biological variation as an excuse for persecution. And when it’s done purely and insidiously for political reasons to curry favor for votes, it’s reprehensible and despicable.

WILL SHONBRUN

Sonoma

Reasons to stay

EDITOR: Walking with Simba around the block I had to dodge overgrown privet hedges. A recently mowed lawn showed off a majestic California sycamore that predated my avenue. My disabled neighbor’s unwieldy jungle flora made sidewalk passage an adventure. Farther down the block, geometric privet hedges made the dog walk feel majestic. Then we turned the corner, and the huge oak shaded the headlights of cars going way too fast around the corner. Simba sniffed new aromas made possible by newly allergic flora growth. I forgot about the drought. It felt like the day I moved into my neighborhood over 45 years ago. I knew why I live in Sonoma County. I think I’ll stick around a while longer.

DOUG COURTEMARCHE

Santa Rosa

Protect the Sonoma Coast

EDITOR: Richard Retecki’s Close to Home column was excellent from the first image of what greed could have been done to Sonoma County against the community’s wishes (“A coastal protection threat at its birthplace,” May 21). Now, he points out, the supervisors are being lured again to a possible revoking of coastal protection of our most beautiful and vulnerable public treasure.

The five women and men we’ve elected, most specifically Lynda Hopkins, who represents the coast, and the river area where I live, should take Retecki’s information to heart and vote as one to keep site-specific protections in the Sonoma County Local Coastal Plan.

Hopkins has already signaled she’s listening to the East Coast developer who wants Timber Cove restrictions removed. Once the door is open to undoing site-specific protection for one site, the rest go. I hope Hopkins, appreciated for her timely reporting during fires and floods, votes against this clear and present danger.

As Retechki wrote, “No single corporate entity is entitled to undermine our vested right to easily access a protected public shoreline.” Aren’t those words enough to pause and perhaps end the temptation to bow to money from outside developers?

BARBARA L. BAER

Forestville

GOP and guns

EDITOR: Michael O’Looney asked an excellent question: “What type of person needs an assault weapon?” (“Let’s do something,” Letters, May 17).

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado crowed, “Americans own 46% of the world’s guns. We gotta get our numbers up, boys and girls.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott infamously tweeted: “I’m EMBARRASSED: Texas #2 in nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans.”

At the National Rifle Association annual shindig, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bragged that her 2-year-old granddaughter “already has a shotgun, and she already has a rifle.”

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and George Santos of New York hatched a harebrained bill to make the AR-15 “the national gun of the United States.”

Some Republicans proudly wear AR-15 lapel pins in the halls of Congress, some send Christmas cards with every family member holding weapons — even toddlers.

You don’t have to be a Democrat to vote these people out of office. You just have to be a good, sensible, concerned human being who cares about your fellow Americans. Thoughts and prayers are useless in bringing back a single life. But your vote against every MAGA Republican in every future election can save many, many lives. Possibly even your own.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.