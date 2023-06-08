Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Disgraceful merger

EDITOR: I agree with 9/11 Families United that the PGA-LIV merger is an absolute disgrace for the American professional golf industry (“PGA, LIV, Euro tours to merge,” Wednesday). After projecting itself as standing on ethical high ground, the PGA has now exposed itself as nothing more than a bunch of greedy businessmen. As a long-standing golf fan, I’m left with no alternative but to boycott future tour events, including the highly profitable TV broadcasts. We all understand that professional sport is strictly a business, but to abandon your fellow citizens for the almighty dollar is a bridge too far.

In a week when we celebrate the sacrifices of our veterans on D-Day, it is sadly ironic that one of our premier sports leagues chooses to throw their fellow Americans under the bus.

STEVE INEICH

Healdsburg

Shortsighted cutback

EDITOR: Your story about Frank Chong’s retirement as president of Santa Rosa Junior College left out one important part of his legacy: his cancellation of Summer Repertory Theatre, SRJC’s ever popular 50-year-old preprofessional theater training program (“Chong’s 12 years at ‘Camelot’ of colleges,” May 28).

Chong said this shortsighted action was a “necessary budget cut.” However, this seems just an excuse, holding little water. I was the founding artistic director of SRT in 1971, and I shepherded it until my retirement in 2006. James Newman continued the program until Chong’s unwarranted action. For all these years, the program not only paid for itself but also helped cover the costs of many programs that did not.

Chong’s suggestion that the program could continue with just local students is wrong. It would not be anything near to what it was designed as: a preprofessional training program.

In its 50 years of operation, SRT performed to audiences of hundreds of thousands and trained and nurtured tens of thousands of theater artists, many working professionally, while enriching the lives of countless community members and bringing national acclaim to the program, the theater arts department and ultimately SRJC.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Focus on people, not guns

EDITOR: We waste time attempting to ban firearms. The U.S. Supreme Court tells us so.

Beyond polarizing debates about gun violence, we will find that the common ground is a desire to identify the behavioral patterns of people willing to commit mass murder and to separate them from firearms and ammunition.

I own firearms. At target ranges, the emphasis is firearms safety. The message there is responsibility for the consequences of firearms use on people, not inanimate objects. People who don’t follow the safety rules get kicked out.

The real work is to educate ourselves of the signs that someone is a danger to themselves and/or others. Frequently I read that a person was identified as a danger, but there was a failure to follow through in separating them from their firearms. Carnage ensued. That needs to stop.

We recognize that people driving under the influence kill the innocent regardless of how safe our driving habits may be. We accept the necessity to separate the drunken driver from the motor vehicle.

Let’s create an unbroken chain of information and enforcement that keeps firearms out of the hands of people demonstrating a willingness to kill themselves and/or others.

JOHN KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Times change for GOP

EDITOR: How Republican priorities change. While Donald Trump was in office, congressional Republicans didn’t talk about spending cuts, and they voted to raise the debt ceiling three times. During those four years, they passed bills that increased the debt by approximately $3 trillion. Now that a Democrat is in the White House, they threatened to block any limit increase without draconian spending cuts that would hurt ordinary Americans.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

SMART’s record

EDITOR: Richard Brand mentions that SMART has done so well (“ ‘Rails with Trail,’ ” Letters, Monday). How? It has never met expected capacity, was years late, over-budget and continues to run half-empty trains, using diesel-powered engines. SMART refused to release ridership data for more than a year. I would encourage you to carefully look at SMART trains passing by the next time you are stopped and see how many people are aboard or, better yet, take a ride. Nobody expects mass transit to pay for itself, but SMART rail has one of the highest subsidies per ticket in the nation.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

