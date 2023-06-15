Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Constitution on trial

EDITOR: After reading the 37 charges against former President Donald Trump and the reaction by Republican members of Congress and those running to be president, it becomes abundantly clear that they no longer support our system of laws or law enforcement.

These Republican politicians are OK with wasteful congressional investigations as long as those being investigated are Democrats. But when it comes to flagrant violations of national security by their party’s unofficial leader, they see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.

Under our justice system no one is supposed to be above the law, including a current or former president. If we agree on this basic concept and are willing to pursue justice when a former president violates the law, then we can trust that our representative democracy is working. However, if a current or former president is above the law, and therefore free to do whatever he or she wishes, then our democracy is over, and our Constitution has no power.

Without our Constitution, the rights it guarantees may be taken away. No free speech, no religious freedom, no free press and no right to bear arms. Is that what we want as a nation? Time will tell.

GORDON BARBOSA

Fort Bragg

Stick with renewables

EDITOR: Members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, testifying before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, warned of dire energy shortages and blamed subsidized renewable energy, which “undermines the economics of coal-fired and natural gas-fired plants in organized markets.”

At the same time, Canada is in flames and millions of Americans found themselves choking on horrendous smoke.

Renewable energy should “undermine the economics of fossil fuel plants.” Indeed, we should be subsidizing renewables even more. It’s the only way we are going to turn the climate crisis around.

If we think the Canadian fires and polluted air are bad now, think what it will be like if we continue to fall back on coal-fired and natural gas-fired plants. It may be difficult at times as we make the transition to all renewables, but not as difficult as living through ever-increasing catastrophes.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

Religion and politics

EDITOR: I watched Mike Pence announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. I was so surprised at how religion is creeping into our political arena. I am Christian but have always fought for separation of church and state. I have no right to limit other people’s rights because of my religious beliefs, any more than others have the right to limit my rights because of their beliefs. This is America. Please keep religion out of politics.

LUCY WILKES

Santa Rosa

A show of disrespect

EDITOR: On June 5, the California Legislature honored a number of people as part of its observation of Pride Month. Among them was Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. When the good sister was introduced on the Assembly and Senate floors, some Republicans walked out (“Honor for drag activist draws anger,” June 6).

This was disrespectful and not the way elected public servants should behave while conducting official business in the Capitol. If politicians want to behave like sullen children, well, that’s what the campaign trail is for.

I’ve read some comments from Republicans indicating that they feel the sisters, a beloved social and charitable institution since 1979, make fun of Christian faith. To that I have two comments: First, your God has a better sense of humor than you do. And second, if you wonder why there are so few of you in state government, in California, the most open and tolerant state in the country, June 5 answered your question.

PHIL GROSSE

Petaluma

Classes for seniors

EDITOR: I agree with Gene A. Hottel’s premise that seniors should sign up for classes to fill empty seats at Santa Rosa Junior College. Enrolling in courses increases student enrollment numbers, and courses can then be added to accommodate the need for more seats, benefiting students and the institution.

I took this a step further. A year and a half ago I applied for Medicare and graduate school. I am now insured and a full-time student at Sonoma State, working toward my master’s in English literature.

I have always been a nontraditional student, graduating from SSU in 1995 at 39 years old. I transferred from SRJC to SSU, and both institutions have supported me on my educational journey and continue to do so.

I would encourage others to take courses and do the work required as this adds to the full experience of taking classes. Beside the personal challenge, the benefit of having students of all ages and backgrounds participating enhances the experience for everyone. Don’t be afraid that you can’t do this. Contact the admissions office and get started on your next adventure in education.

LOIS ANN GOOSSEN

Santa Rosa

