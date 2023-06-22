Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The missing middle

EDITOR: My wife and I are of the hardworking and supportive middle class. We raise our children to respect others, have values and educate them so they can also be there to replace us when we are gone. But we are becoming a smaller group in our society. We work hard and end up supporting both the wealthy and the poor. Those who have too much never have enough, and those who have very little are grateful for what they do have.

Most of our elected officials are financially comfortable and support that which made them that way, and the middle class continues to get smaller as we support their lifestyle.

My wife and I are old. We have contributed our share to making this country the wonderful nation it is. As our few years pass, I hope that those who we raised are doing their best to keep this nation prosperous and strong. They need all the support that they can get. Those with too much need to share what they have acquired and see that this nation of ours continue to prosper and stay strong. It is those of us in this hardworking middle class that make it happen.

PAUL BENKOVER

Sebastopol

A challenging job

EDITOR: Ever wonder what it might be like to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board? Analyzing reams of economic data might not lend itself to producing a whole lot of grins around lunch or dinner tables.

Imagine the chairman as he or she sits down to a steak dinner with all the trimmings to decide whether to goose interest rates another quarter- or even half-point — or perhaps just to keep the rate as it is now. Maybe there’s a new hook in the Phillips curve? What can improve the yield on Treasury bills? Could there be some bump up in the price of soybeans or pork bellies? Oil prices? Commodities? Something might happen to the demand for houses in Des Moines, San Francisco, Reno, Newark or Chicago. Perhaps prices of chicken eggs could skyrocket again, as happened earlier this year when all those poor chickens got sick.

Is there any wonder that members of the Fed don’t smile or emerge from their meetings all smiles too often? I only hope they have better luck if they ever venture to Las Vegas or Churchill Downs. If it’s still open, that is.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

Defining race-based

EDITOR: After reading George F. Will’s recent column supporting gerrymandering that favors white folks (“Supreme Court again repudiates colorblind law,” June 14), I can only say it is funny how policies that favor Black folks are considered race-based but policies that favor white folks are not considered race-based.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Inspiring story

EDITOR: Thank you for the Close to Home column by Emelina Minero (“Standing up for myself and others, with pride,” June 11). She shared her story of growing up in Sonoma County as a young person and coming terms with the reality of being a lesbian. Her story is very touching. It is an inspiration for all.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Democracy on the line

EDITOR: Donald Trump says he had the “absolute right” to take classified documents and show them to whomever he liked. He said all he had to do was “think about” declassifying documents, and poof, they were declassified. Then he alleged the FBI “planted” the documents. So, which is it?

Trump played cat and mouse with the National Archives for 18 months before a subpoena was served and Mar-a-Lago was searched. Over 100 additional documents, some apparently extremely sensitive, were located during that search. Had Trump just given back the documents when requested (multiple times) he would not have been indicted.

People wonder whether Trump took the documents for his own vanity or he planned to provide/sell them to our adversaries. These concepts are not mutually exclusive.

Trump has seriously compromised the safety of this country and those of us living in it, including the men and women in the military. The only way our democracy survives is if good Republican and independent voters do the right thing in 2024, by not voting for Trump and voting out his sycophants in Congress. Losing one election is a small price to pay to save our democracy.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

The GOP, then and now

EDITOR: Jeff O’Brien says he’s “proud to be a Republican — the party of Lincoln and the Union Army,” touting “our country’s history and … the Republican-led victory over the slave states primarily run by Democrats” (“Celebrating Juneteenth,” Letters, Monday). He’s talking about the GOP of the 19th century. And that is indeed history. Here in the 21st century, Republican politicians stand for nothing he suggests they support and against everything not white, male and straight.

ROGER HAMLYN

Boyes Hot Springs

