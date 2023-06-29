Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

AT&T’s fire claim

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported that AT&T is claiming damages of around $238 million from the Fire Victim Trust fund (“Big step for Fire Victim Trust,” June 13). While this may or may not be a legitimate claim, I found that AT&T showed net income of $13.3 billion in 2016, $29.8 billion in 2017, $19.9 billion in 2018 and $14.9 billion in 2019. While $238 million seems like a lot of money it is a very small amount of AT&T’s operations, and it is a large amount to be taken from the trust that would otherwise go to individuals who were damaged by the fires. If I were a customer of AT&T, I would cancel my account in protest. If many others did this, AT&T might be persuaded to drop this claim.

DAVID SANDINE

Santa Rosa

Equal justice?

EDITOR: I read that John Meza, the Subway franchise owner in Sonoma County accused of failing to pay rent and underage employees, spent 120 days in jail for tax evasion on $800,000 in 2011. Hunter Biden, so far, was found not paying taxes on $1.2 million and is getting no jail time. How can that be? Who’s your daddy? Now, ask Hillary Clinton what happened to her when she had classified information on a private email server, or when an aid destroyed mobile devices with a hammer. She wasn’t even president. No indictment or jail time. Tell me where there is equal justice in our government.

MARK W. BOWERS

Santa Rosa

Appalling giveaways

EDITOR: I obtained student loans when I went to college. I paid every penny back, including interest. I never owned a slave, nor have I knowingly discriminated against people of color. It is patently wrong and unfair to use our tax dollars for student loan forgiveness or to give so-called reparations to someone whose ancestor may have been a slave 160 years ago. I think most reasonable Americans understand this and are appalled by these proposed giveaways. It’s no way to get my vote. I am reminded of the question attributed to intellectual Thomas Sowell, “What exactly is your ‘fair share’ of what ‘someone else’ has worked for?”

CHICO BURMANIA

Santa Rosa

A reparations plan

EDITOR: I’ve been following the issue of reparations to African Americans. There are questions surrounding what is taken as a controversial issue, that of how to level the racial playing field after 400-plus years of structural inequality. Here’s an idea that might both help equalize our society and put to rest the question of “cash handouts.” Why not institute a GI Bill style program for people whose families suffered enslavement and Jim Crow? I’m picturing grants for home loans, business loans and higher education for a start.

ANNE EXTON

Santa Rosa

Opinion vs. objectivity

EDITOR: The history of Western civilization depicts a struggle between opinions and objective thought. The Dark Ages illustrated how dogma’s authoritarian nature made the masses vulnerable to physical and intellectual oppression. Democracy, unlike convention, requires dispassionate deliberation and selflessness based on appropriate behavior. Both approaches to governance reap results, but authoritarians try to control their followers’ thoughts and behavior. Democracies allow their followers to listen and decide whether to comply, whether they like the idea or not (seat belts).

If someone tabulated an opinion’s degree of correctness, they probably would never surpass the results of a coin flip. And yet that doesn’t stop politicians from utilizing them for personal gain. After all, pandering to compulsive knee-jerk voters is politically beneficial. Sadly, that tactic only benefits the morally corrupt who like to stoke fires of discontent.

Once an ideology is adopted, ideologists strive to destroy rational behavior to protect and promote their source of power. Wars and crusades have been waged to prove which belief was better; lives upon lives sacrificed to validate an unprovable idea. Reasonable debates cause disputes but not necessarily wars. Diplomacy is usually the first tactic; wars are the last. Ideologues utilize fear, accusations and lies to promote hatred; reasonable people would never stoop that low.

TOM FANTULIN

Fort Bragg

Civil Rights Act voters

EDITOR: Jane Pearce’s letter involved a lot of rewriting history (“The ‘real’ GOP,” Sunday). She wrote: “The ‘party of Lincoln’ opposed civil rights legislation in the 1960s.” Type “Civil Rights Act (1964)” into Google and you get this from the National Archives: “Passage of the act was not easy, however. … In the Senate, Southern Democratic opponents attempted to talk the bill to death in a filibuster. … The Senate filibuster was overcome through the floor leadership of Senator Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota, the considerable support of President Lyndon Johnson, and the efforts of Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois, who convinced enough Republicans to support the bill over Democrat opposition.”

RICHARD BENYO

Forestville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.