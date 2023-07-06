Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Potentially harmful law

EDITOR: As members of the California Rifle & Pistol Association’s Sonoma County Gun Owners chapter, it’s part of our job to call out misinformation about guns and push back against firearm policy that puts public safety at risk. Healdsburg’s recently adopted gun storage ordinance, unfortunately, does both (“Council adopts gun safety measure,” June 27).

The main argument for adopting this ordinance has been to save the lives of children. However, California law already has gun-safe regulations in effect regarding the presence of children. The Healdsburg City Council was made aware of this point but insisted on repeating this talking point. This affects only citizens living alone or without children in the home.

It’s been said that if this saves just one life, it’ll be worth it. However, will it still be worth it if it costs a life? I gave an example about a member of our chapter. He’s a retired army captain who lives alone, has been trained with firearms and now is expected to make himself more vulnerable. For what reason? What danger is being averted by disarming him from readily accessible home defense? These are the real people this will be affecting. This ordinance is unenforceable, legally redundant, unproven and potentially harmful.

STEFAN PEREZ

Petaluma

Justices making law

EDITOR: The Supreme Court’s ruling on access to a public accommodation was outrageous and only legalized a particular group’s prejudicial viewpoint toward certain citizens (“LGBTQ+ advocates decry ruling in same-sex case,” July 1). Legislators elected by the citizens of this country passed the Civil Rights Act years ago, and the United States has operated under the cloak of protection that citizens were free to access public accommodations since then. But that is no longer so.

The ability to enact laws is reserved for the legislative branch, not the judiciary. The court can override laws based on the Constitution, but until now it has been prevented from enacting laws based on the justices’ prejudices. If this stands, the balance of power will be overturned in our country, and we will be right back where we were in 1775.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Lincoln and today’s GOP

EDITOR: Yes, it is true that the Democratic Party was once run by slave owners, and Republicans were abolitionists. That was in 1863. But today? Abraham Lincoln could not make it through a Republican primary.

BILL WERTZBERGER

Cloverdale

Lingering fire hazard

EDITOR: Nearly six years ago, the northern part of Santa Rosa was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire. Many lost their homes, including us. Since then, there has been so much conversation about wildfire safety, brush clearing, etc. However, I am disappointed that nothing has been done in the area from Crosscreek Road/Meadowcroft Road north to Mark West Springs Road. This large area is dense with burned tress, new growth and overgrown vegetation. It is a disaster waiting to happen.

No one seems to be too interested in doing something to alleviate another possible fire. I realize that this area has several jurisdictions, namely Sonoma County, the city of Santa Rosa and private homeowners. However, it seems to me that the common good should supersede other considerations.

Every time I drive up Crosscreek Road, I cringe at what could happen. Can’t someone do something constructive? I would like to see our elected politicians and local government agencies come together and solve this situation.

CARMEN KILCULLEN

Santa Rosa

Frightening animals

EDITOR: Every year, on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve, animal owners do everything possible to calm our pets. The ridiculously loud (and close) mortars and M-80s going off all day and night, this year since July 1, have forced me to keep my senior dogs tranquilized, all day and all night. I would prefer not to, but it’s the only thing that helps — some. And don’t get me started about what it’s doing to my cats. I just don’t understand the insensitivity, stupidity and blatant disregard for the law and neighbors that these people have. My only hope is that karma will catch up with these jerks. Happy Independence Day.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

A matter of fairness

EDITOR: As a single mother who years ago had the hard conversation explaining to my daughter that while I would support her going to Santa Rosa Junior College, we couldn’t afford to send her to a four-year college, I have a hard time feeling sympathy for the president and students who want that one form of debt to be forgiven. Especially since that forgiveness means that my daughter and I will be paying off a small portion of that forgiveness through our taxes.

TERESA PRICE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.