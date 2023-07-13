Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Our divided nation

EDITOR: This Fourth of July, The Press Democrat printed the Declaration of Independence. I applaud this. I point out the famous words written by Thomas Jefferson: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

These words have in many ways become the foundation of our democracy. In the 247 years since these words were written, our country has abolished slavery, given women the right to vote and fought for civil rights and the right to vote for all our citizens. Today we are witnessing, with the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, a degradation of the principles set forth in the Declaration of Independence. Consider:

― Do women have the unalienable right to choose what is best for their health and well-being?

― Do same-sex couples have the same unalienable rights as heterosexual couples?

― Do underprivileged children have the same unalienable right to a good education that more privileged children have?

The country is divided and polarized over our liberties. The 2024 election is critical. Will we continue to support and live the words of the Declaration of Independence?

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Inflationary tax increase

EDITOR: Chutzpah often has been defined as a boy murdering his parents and then throwing himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Rivaling that definition is the state of California raising gasoline taxes to adjust for inflation (“State’s gas taxes to go up,” June 30). Gasoline price increases are a major cause of inflation; raising the gasoline tax further increases the upward spiral. But as a trusting California voter and believer in the tooth fairy, I’m sure that increase would be reduced concurrent with any decrease in inflation.

W.R. WALLACE

Sonoma

Endangered by fossil fuel

EDITOR: Even though the auto became the darling of the United States, the invention entered the Industrial Age lacking a consistent fuel supply or the means to refine it (there also weren’t roads for them to travel on), so industries associated with auto production allied to accomplish the auto industry’s survival.

National City Lines waged a campaign to buy up and destroy urban rail lines and replace them with buses, as they lobbied for legislation to ban public transportation. In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Interstate Highway Act, directing 75% of the Department of Transportation’s budget to build roads. Only 1% went to public transportation. Since then, the fossil fuel alliance has operated in backrooms and waged a disinformation campaign against anyone criticizing their product. Instead of improving gas mileage, they pushed vehicles that increased fuel consumption and argued against safety and clean air laws.

The fossil fuel industry lives in a strange realm where it can garner preferential treatment while destroying our freedom of choice, all to promote an item that alters our environment and endangers our health and well-being.

TOM FANTULIN

Fort Bragg

KSRO’s changes

EDITOR: It is disappointing to learn that Steve Jaxon’s show was canceled and replaced with yet another syndicated right-wing talk show (“KSRO making tough choices,” July 4). I get that “The Drive” might not have been pulling its weight. But to replace it with a syndicated show that doesn’t reflect the nature of the county is baffling.

Michael O’Shea of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is quoted as saying the decision was made to “reflect the atmosphere and curiosity and the interest of what’s going to happen going into the national election.” It’s not clear how a right-wing conspiracy-filled talk show accomplishes the goal. It seems that to plug and play the “Joe Pags Show” is just a lazy way out. More biased programing does nothing for the curiosity of listeners; rather it just fosters the atmosphere of distrust and division. Not what we need going into the next election.

It would be nice if KSRO would take the time to find programing that is more balanced and reflects the nature and needs of Sonoma County.

STEVE MESSINGER

Santa Rosa

Putting people at risk

EDITOR: Not long ago the Press Democrat printed an article about California decriminalizing jaywalking, which means pedestrians can walk into streets anywhere anytime with impunity. A few days later the paper printed a story containing statistics from the National Transportation Safety Board detailing that pedestrian vs. vehicle accidents have risen steadily since 1981. More recently, ABC News ran a story about San Jose having so much trouble with pedestrians being run down that the city is offering a $3,000 reward to any artificial intelligence software developer who can mitigate that problem. What kind of intellectual prowess does our Legislature lack, since it appears as though it is the only group wherein statistics and logic have no bearing on protecting the citizens it is sworn to protect?

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.