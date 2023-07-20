Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

No moral high ground

EDITOR: I agree with your July 12 editorial’s premise that the United States should be a signatory to the Convention on Cluster Munitions signed by 123 other countries (“Cluster bombs are a step too far”). This treaty outlaws the production, possession and use of these indiscriminate killers. But to think that the U.S. is a principled player in the use of weapons of war is to ignore history.

The United States relinquished the moral high ground in warfare with the fire bombings of Dresden and Tokyo, followed by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The extensive use of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War still plagues civilians and war veterans. The U.S. started using napalm during World War II, but its true horrors were not revealed to the world until Vietnam. Cluster bombs were added to the arsenal during the Vietnam War, and tens of thousands were dropped on Southeast Asia. The U.S. used cluster munitions as recently as the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

If the United States had any moral authority regarding the use of cluster munitions, it would have eliminated its massive stockpile years ago.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

A modern Lincoln

EDITOR: Bill Wertzberger claimed Abraham Lincoln “could not make it through a Republican primary” (“Lincoln and today’s GOP,” Letters, July 6). I beg to differ. As an avowed abolitionist, Lincoln would be appalled at human trafficking for sex and work slaves in the U.S. The State Department says the U.S. is the largest consumer of those trafficked. Lincoln would pledge to get rid of the sex slave traffic — a primary winner.

A president’s responsibility is to protect our sovereign country and rights of its citizens. Lincoln would be incensed at the invasion of our southern border by illegal migrants. No doubt he would promise to muster troops, appoint strong military leaders and consult with governors to shut the border against the invaders — a primary winner.

Lincoln would certainly fume at modern-day urban plantations, the big Democrat-

run cities, where fatherless families are manipulated by welfare, few job opportunities, rampant crime and poor education. His own meager formal education would undoubtedly compel him to promise a quality education for all children. He would deal with the Black-on-Black violence. Primary winners all.

The promise of halting human trafficking, securing our border, revitalizing inner cities and providing top-notch education would propel Lincoln through any upcoming Republican primary.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Aviation safety

EDITOR: As an airline pilot, I’m glad that Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, valued the input of pilots and safety experts and voted in committee against a proposal to increase the pilot retirement age.

International rules prevent airline pilots over 65 from flying outside the United States. Senior pilots, who mostly fly internationally, would be forced back onto domestic flights, displacing pilots already flying those routes, sparking a chain reaction of pilots who must get retrained to continue flying. Airlines are already suffering from a training backlog, and the added costs and time to retrain pilots would be passed directly to passengers who could see higher fares and flight disruptions.

As a pilot, it is my responsibility to always prioritize safety. I depend on the lawmakers who regulate this industry to share that priority. I appreciate Huffman’s commitment to our shared responsibility for safety. According to numerous studies, there is an increased risk of significant health issues associated with increasing age, which could lead to a disaster if they occur on the flight deck.

DANIEL J. LOGISZ

Petaluma

Science vs. technology

EDITOR: First, thanks for the interesting and optimistic article about super white paint (“Painting the world cool?” July 13). But please stop confusing science with technology — as in the caption saying “white paint created by scientists.” The fact that a white surface reflects energy through a “sky window” back into space is science. The development of a paint that very effectively uses this fact to cool the environment is technology. Note that both academics quoted in the article are professors of engineering.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Working in extreme heat

EDITOR: I hope The Press Democrat, which has covered the ways wildfires impact farmworkers, will turn its attention to how the kind of heat we’re currently experiencing impacts the men and women who work in the vineyards. Hearing from groups like North Bay Jobs With Justice and the Grape Growers Association would give the public a better understanding of what it’s like to be a farmworker during extreme heat and how the grape industry can protect the workers it depends on.

VALERIE WHITE

Healdsburg

