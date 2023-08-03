Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A tardy response

EDITOR: There has been a lot of hand-wringing and wailing about cluster bombs and the risks to civilians. This is a legitimate concern, but it’s a little late in the game. Where was the outrage when hospitals in Ukraine were being bombed, civilian populations targeted and empty talk about investigating possible war crimes?

When Russia massed its tanks around Ukraine, the powers of the free world issued empty threats and promises of crippling sanctions. Seizing millionaires’ yachts was pure window dressing. Ukraine begged for weapons and assistance, and the U.S. especially dragged its feet, afraid of annoying Vladimir Putin. It’s been a sad commentary on the free world.

People have a misguided concept of war. There are so-called rules of war, but when the bullets and rockets start flying, the rule book is thrown out, and the objective becomes staying alive by whatever means necessary. War, on a good day, is barely restrained chaos; ask anyone who’s ever been in a combat zone.

If this madness is a real concern for you, contact your lawmakers and demand action, and don’t let up till there’s a legitimate response. They allegedly work for us; don’t let them forget.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

GOP, then and now

EDITOR: It is hard to say what Abraham Lincoln would think of today’s Republican Party, but it is likely that he would be disappointed (“A modern Lincoln,” Letters, July 20). The Republican Party of 1860 was a party of a strong federal government and a moral directive. It was the party that abolished slavery, created the Freedmen's Bureau and passed the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments.

The party today is very different. It worships states’ rights, limited federal intervention and Christian social values. It opposes women’s right to choose, same-sex marriage and gun control.

Lincoln was a supporter of the rights of women and minorities, and he would likely be dismayed by the party’s embrace of white nationalism and weird opposition to history and literacy. Ultimately, determining what Lincoln would think of today’s GOP is entering the realm of fantasy, since he has been dead for over a century and a half. However, the party has changed a great deal since the 1860s. It’s more divided, more extreme and more ideologically rigid than it was in Lincoln’s time.

RON WHITE

Santa Rosa

Lacking maintenance

EDITOR: I don’t often have occasion to go to the Sonoma County government complex. When I did recently, I was disappointed to see the condition. There are weeds everywhere, with no maintenance observed anywhere. Where are our tax dollars going? Are there no maintenance crews anymore? I know the county didn’t get the fancy new Sears building in downtown Santa Rosa, but how about some pride in ownership of what we do have?

LAURA JUDD

Sebastopol

A travesty at the fair

EDITOR: I was working at the Oakland Hilton in 1973 when the hotel hosted the Little People of America convention. The hotel made a number of modifications to accommodate the group, such as steps in front of the reception desk and elevator panels, and the entire first floor was converted to exam rooms for physicians and researchers. I appreciated that the Little People of America requested that the hotel suspend its non-fraternization rules for staff. We were invited to all the functions and lectures.

I learned that “midget” was a pejorative term and that the community as a whole abhorred exhibitions like “midget wrestling.” Remember, that was 50 years ago. The fact that last year’s wrestling audience was characterized as mean-spirited should be reason enough for the Sonoma County Fair to cancel this travesty (“Fair to host controversial wrestling show,” Tuesday).

The fair is taking steps to protect the animals displayed there. It needs need to protect the humans, too.

RICK DENNISTON

Santa Rosa

Gaslighting slavery

EDITOR: As Eugene Robinson noted, Republican appointees to the Florida Department of Education have decided to include standards that attempt to show the upside of slavery in the U.S. (“Slavery was an atrocity, not an apprenticeship,” July 26). Despite being captive, enslaved and subject to cruelty, violence, sexual assault and threats of death, slaves, we are told, may have learned a few “beneficial skills” during their enslavement.

Any skills salvaged from their experience were acquired not due to their enslavement, but in spite of it. Few Republican leaders have questioned this attempted whitewash, and in fact, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, agreed with it. To be clear, slavery in our country was a thoroughly depraved and degenerate system, devoid of any positive value, and it remains a profound national shame. That these and other Republicans cannot accept this fact is a sad commentary on the current state of their party.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.