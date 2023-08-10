Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Rewriting history

EDITOR: Leo Lane may be right when he says that “the majority of Donald Trump supporters see his corruption as little more than media wishful thinking.” (“ ‘Wishful thinking,’ ” Letters, Saturday). That’s as good an explanation as I’ve heard for the support Trump continues to get from his base despite two impeachments and three criminal indictments, so far. However, Trump’s behavior is now in the hands of the courts. They appear to be taking the charges against him as far more serious than anyone’s wishful thinking.

By the way, Lane is rewriting history when he asserts that “a majority of voters were unhappy enough with Obama’s transformations to elect Trump to restore a pre-Obama America.” Nearly 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than for Trump. It was the Electoral College, which heavily overweights votes from low-population, mostly red states, that put Trump in the White House, not the majority of American voters.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Feinstein’s health care

EDITOR: If one of the richest women in the United States, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who qualifies for Medicare and has blue ribbon medical insurance through the Senate (paid for by us peons), needs to sell several multimillion-dollar houses to pay for her health care, then something is seriously wrong with this system.

Before reading about this at pressdemocrat.com (“For an ailing Dianne Feinstein, a fight over the family fortune”), I already knew that U.S. health care is the shame of the “developed” world. Much of the “undeveloped” world takes better care of its citizens. Therefore, I guess it should be no surprise that there are so many homeless seniors in our shelters and on our streets. It seems that this is our future.

There aren’t many of us who have the $61 million worth of real estate Feinstein has already sold, not to mention four additional multimillion-dollar properties as yet unsold. But it appears that’s what is required.

This situation should embarrass everyone who does not support health care for all. Either that or Katherine Feinstein should be ashamed of this absurd money grab. Actually, I’m guessing both are true.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Don’t replace rangers

EDITOR: Rangers hold a position of trust and are images of helpfulness in parks (“Rangers may not remain cops,” July 29). The Sheriff’s Office enforces laws, serves warrants and carries out other court orders — evictions, seizures of property, etc. County parks are a respite from worldly woes. If an incident arises in which a ranger needs backup, then call deputies or police. We do not want to feel we are under surveillance at county parks. Deputies have enough tasks outside recreational areas. Or is this a chance for the Sheriff’s Office to grab more money (and power) from the annual budget? Let Smokey’s humans run the parks.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Plastic grass, no thanks

EDITOR: I am concerned for our environment on many levels, especially as I see people installing plastic grass when replacing landscaping or installing playing fields. There are so many unintended consequences around this choice.

Since plastic grass (AstroTurf) is composed primarily of petroleum-based products, we continue to be reliant on fossil fuels. Breakdown of these plastics leads to generation of microplastics that can contaminate waterways. And then there is the issue of disposing of synthetic turf. Recycling is problematic. One proposal by Exxon in Texas involves burning the turf, which sounds hazardous to me. Then there is the issue of PFAS, chemicals embedded in plastic grass that have not to my knowledge been addressed by recycling or landfill companies. Drought is an issue, but plastic grass is not the answer. I encourage individuals, cities and our county to consider the many dangerous downsides to choosing plastic grass for lawns or fields where children and adults play.

VIRGINIA GREENWALD

Cloverdale

Don’t invite Netanyahu

EDITOR: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an out-of-control wannabe dictator made from the same mold as Donald Trump. Watching Netanyahu’s behavior and actions toward Palestinians and Israel’s own citizens enables us to predict what our country would soon look like if we fail to lock Trump up and throw away the key. Both men know their best hope of avoiding lengthy prison sentences is staying in power. Both men want to increase their power to enable them to operate with more of a dictator or kinglike regime. President Joe Biden inviting Netanyahu to the White House is, in my thinking, like Trump inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to hang out with him as if it would be a good thing for our country.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

