Thursday’s letters to the editor

EDITOR: Capitalism: Large business profits are at a record high! The cost of living (rent, mortgages, food, gas, and utilities) is skyrocketing! Wages for the lower and middle classes are not keeping up. Some folks lose stable and secure housing and become unhoused. Enter democratic socialism: The city, county, state and federal governments step in to provide supportive housing and related services. Who pays? The taxpaying public.

BRAD CHILDS

Santa Rosa

Apples over grapes

EDITOR: We’ve been buying a forty-pound box of Gravenstein apples for many years, to make applesauce and apple pies to freeze. In the Western U.S. there are no better apples for this purpose. When we moved to the Bay Area in 1960, there were hundreds of acres of Gravenstein apple orchards near Sebastopol. For many years we would drive up from Los Altos to buy a box. Then some years ago we moved to Napa. That has made our annual trek to buy apples much easier.

Gradually the apple trees began to disappear and wine grapes took over the landscape. Now the landscape is covered with rows of grapevines. Presently there are just a few Gravenstein apple growers left in the area. These growers still have the wonderful apples, but can’t find pickers to take them from the trees and put them in boxes.

Money is handed out to those who are having a difficulty in their lives. Those that are physically fit could form a pool of workers that could do seasonal jobs to earn that money.

California is overflowing with wine grapes and wine. For many in the business it is a status symbol to own vineyards and a winery. Many of these could be turned back to producing crops, such as apples and wheat to feed our country. Currently the Midwest is finding that the weather is making it much more difficult to produce a reliable wheat crop.

RICHARD B. CADY

Napa

Media and publicity

EDITOR: I believe it was Phineas T. Barnum who stated, in the late 19th century, that there was no such thing as bad publicity. The media is sure propelling Trump with constant press coverage even if it is not flattering. Each day his name dominates news, editorials, media sites, etc. Perhaps all this media coverage is having the opposite of the desired effect of making him go away.

Constant press coverage of Trump may also be fueling the inherent public distrust of government these days, because a common kitchen-table political belief is that all government is corrupt, regardless of political party. People wonder why there is so much energy attempting to squash him, as Trump is the only outsider who has the audacity to take on the deep state, which only gives him even more attention.

The media has created a monster. The media won't kill the monster by constantly feeding it. However, that may influence the media's bottom line, as stirring up emotions and creating clickbait algorithms for advertising revenue is the media's lifeblood. It makes me wonder who the real monster is.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Thanks for car show!

EDITOR: On Aug. 12, we headed to Montgomery High School for a car show, something our family loves. It was wonderful — not too big, but wonderful! I even saw three different cars for sale, and my partner had to tell me, “Keep going! You’re not buying one now." The folks who ran the show were so friendly, and all the vendors were also.

Later, we found the area where the barbecue was. Well, I am not to much of a burger person. However, let me tell you: They made the best burger ever! Whoever was cooking, it was perfect, and only $6.

I would like to thank all the folks who ran the car show, and send best wishes to all who work at and attend Montgomery High.

MARIE CAPRIA

Sebastopol

Agrees on ‘Barbie’

EDITOR: I agree completely with Aisha Sultan's recent column (“Barbie has always been woke, but the film is not,” Aug. 15). I watched the movie "Barbie" yesterday and found it charming, clever and full of fun with a little feminism thrown in.

It's ridiculous to describe a movie with so much entertainment value as excessively “woke.” Even a macho guy like Ron DeSantis should be able to endure that for two hours, right?

CHARLES WAGNER

Guerneville

Numbers don’t add up

EDITOR: Another infill project planned near Snoopy’s Home Ice -- 36 units with 25 parking stalls and 11 other onsite parking spots (“City museums fight project,” Aug. 7). If each unit has two cars, on average, where are the other 36 cars going to park? In the living room or a bedroom? So, what, if this project is close to transportation? This is already quite a congested neighborhood. I am not very good at math. What I do know is that these numbers simply don’t add up.

KEVIN BASHEL

Santa Rosa

