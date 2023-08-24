Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Getting canceled

EDITOR: Let me know if this rings a bell. I read with empathy how victims of our horrific wildfires battle insurance company regulations; such a shame. Then I turn to the sports page. Then I received my surprise letter from Kemper Homeowners Insurance informing me they will no longer insure our home near Spring Lake Regional Park. They now have my full attention. Such a quick trip from the universal to the personal. So, after 38 years and paying almost $80,000 in premiums, we get to watch Kemper get up from the table and walk away, no penalty required, no cancellation fee. Of course, this was a product I had to buy if I wanted to own a home. Need I say the letter includes not a whiff of gratitude? Quite the business model.

MIKE TURGEON

Santa Rosa

Underfunded parks

EDITOR: Much has been in the news about the dispute in which the California State Park Rangers Association filed a lawsuit against state parks to oust Transcendence Theatre Co. from Jack London State Historic Park. What has been missed is that staffing and resources for the approximately 260 state parks is woefully inadequate. In Glen Ellen is a park that helps the state Park Department because no ranger is required, and the operation is self-funded. Why is the rangers association biting the hand that feeds it?

BERN LEFSON

Santa Rosa

A broken party

EDITOR: What a challenge it must be to be a thoughtful conservative right now. And that’s the only sympathy I’ll offer Jonah Goldberg (“Trump’s indictment reflects failure of populist politics,” Aug. 16). In tangling himself into knots to try to parcel blame for America’s political rottenness equally across the spectrum, Goldberg conveniently fails to name Fox News; corrupt conservative Supreme Court justices; the stealing of three Supreme Court seats; a party that’s complicit in colluding with enemy powers to win elections; a party whose only platform seems to be enriching the already filthy rich; a party so Machiavellian that it will seek to win elections at any cost, democracy and voting rights be damned.

Sorry, the blame is not equal. Neither of our major political parties is flawless, but only one of them is broken beyond redemption.

SCOTT L. MILLER

Graton

For Napa charter school

EDITOR: I write in support of the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School charter petition (“Petition hearing set for Mayacamas charter school,” Friday). I was in the first class at River School. The thing that still resonates with me that it was the first time I felt like my education was something I was responsible for and able to actively engage in. I wasn’t simply shuttled from one class to the next, memorizing facts by rote and passively absorbing information. We were challenged to think through problems from all sides. Arts and culture and science were interwoven in our subjects, often culminating in schoolwide projects.

We were trusted to make decisions about our mental, emotional and physical health and make accommodations when needed. The academics were rigorous and taught me that I need to work through frustration and setbacks to grow. It also gave me the confidence to take initiative and showed me how to tactfully engage with people in positions of authority.

These are lessons I desire my children to learn, and I believe that Mayacamas is the school to teach them. With its individualized, project-based approach to learning, I’m sure my children will be able to have the same type of rewarding middle school experience I was fortunate to have.

ADRIENNE BOUDREAUX

Napa

Assessing Trump’s fitness

EDITOR: As Linda Davis said, cognitive abilities do vary among 80-year-olds, and also for those nearing 80, like Donald Trump (“Biden is unfit for office,” Letters,” Aug. 8). Cognition aside, Joe Biden appears in good physical health, while Trump’s obesity and inactivity could lend themselves to an earlier cognitive decline.

Davis’ claims that Biden’s staff overly coordinates his activities is unsubstantiated, but Biden is successfully performing the duties of the presidency: securing passage of legislation; meeting with foreign leaders; fielding media questions and much more. Conversely, Trump rarely takes questions from the media and often threatens people and lashes out at his enemies.

Trump’s recent speech in Columbia, South Carolina, where the cost of Prell shampoo and his “gorgeous” head of hair were topics is an example of his erratic and nonsensical commentary. Meandering from topic to topic, subject to subject, Trump’s positions were lost in a chaotic stream of consciousness.

Age alone is not a basis on which to judge a candidate’s qualifications, but Trump appears older and more confused than most near-80-year-olds, and that alone should give voters pause when considering voting for him.

VIC AIUTO

Cloverdale

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.