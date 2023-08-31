Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Winners and losers

EDITOR: I’m not a fortuneteller but I can definitely see what is going to happen to the Sonoma Development Center property in Glen Ellen (“New wrinkle in SDC project,” Aug. 24):

— Big money will have its way. The developer will get what they want.

— There never will be any “affordable” housing (affordable to who?) on the property.

— A good number of the homes built will be second homes for the wealthy.

— Some of the homes built will become vacation rental homes.

The only winner in this mess is the developer. The residents of Glen Ellen and the surrounding area will be the losers.

TERRY HURDY

Petaluma

So what is weaponizing?

EDITOR: The political world is obsessed with weaponization. The Walt Disney Company claims Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weaponized the legislature against Disney for not supporting the “don’t say gay” bill. Donald Trump’s allies claim President Joe Biden has weaponized the Justice Department against Trump, his chief 2024 rival. And back in January, the GOP majority in the House established a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate alleged abuses of federal power. So what does weaponization actually mean?

Weaponization is defined as exploiting something to attack a person or a group. The definition is credited to rocket scientist Wernher von Braun, who used the term in 1957 to describe nuclear warheads being put on missiles.

I wondered if the term had been widely used before this year. Then I discovered a 2016 Slate editorial citing 19 nonmilitary items, including marketing, religion, virtue and facts, that had been weaponized in the previous 10 years. You may not realize it, but you have probably been guilty of weaponization yourself. Any time you rolled up your daily newspaper to go after a housefly, you were weaponizing The Press Democrat.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

High cost of housing

EDITOR: I read the Aug. 22 editorial about our housing crisis (“Taking steps to ease housing crisis”). This discussion has been going on for some time. Did building more housing in San Jose or Los Angeles lower their housing prices? If houses are so unaffordable, then who keeps buying them?

I’ve heard that Sonoma County’s population is going down, so why are housing prices going up? I see many new developments being built. Maybe several thousand? Have prices dropped?

I lived on a seven-house street in Healdsburg. I was the only full-time resident. The others were all second homes. I sold that home to people who will use it as a second home. Is this why housing is unaffordable?

The final question in the editorial is, “Who doesn’t want that?” Some of us don’t want to live in a version of San Jose or Los Angeles.

PETE SWEENEY

Santa Rosa

Ensuring water quality

EDITOR: It’s no surprise that the ag community and the Farm Bureau are pushing back hard on regulations proposed by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. As reported in The Press Democrat, this program to improve water quality has requirements to monitor how grape-growing activities impact chemical and sediment load in creeks and rivers from Sonoma County to the Oregon border (“Grape growers critical of new rules for water,” Aug. 3).

The Sonoma Sustainable program touted by the industry as sufficient is self-reported and self-monitored and does not require any toxic pesticide use elimination. This greenwashing program should not preclude the best management practices developed by the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board to restore water quality in our region’s waterways.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

A great party destroyed

EDITOR: What the media and Donald Trump have done during the past 10 years is truly incredible. Together they have apparently destroyed the Grand Old Party, a great American political party, a party born out of the decadeslong, 19th century struggle over the extension of slavery and the “peculiar institution.” It was a party that started with the pathfinder, John C. Fremont, and then perhaps our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln.

While many have criticized some Republican standard-bearers, the GOP brought us the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan. Then we come to the not-so-greats like Richard M. Nixon, who had to resign due to the Watergate scandal.

What has happened recently is amazing, terrible and something that must never happen again: a malevolent exiting chief executive attempting to abrogate the Constitution. Donald Trump attempted a coup. Have Republican Party leaders so lost their nerve they will allow Trump to forever destroy this great party? Is there no longer any hope for it?

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER III

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.