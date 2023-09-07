Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Newsom’s prison plan

EDITOR: I must confess. Not much in the news surprises me. In an era of embezzlement of funds, pedophile priests, fentanyl deaths, mass shootings and sideshows, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for San Quentin State Prison got my attention (“Newsom wants to transform San Quentin,” Friday).

I think he’s becoming Governor Moonbeam Jr. He wants to spend $360 million of taxpayer money to turn San Quentin into a prisoner rehab club. Some of his ideas include setting up a campus student-union-style facility, multiple classrooms and a coffee shop. He said the cells should look more like college dorm rooms. Really?

If he wants to take it to the next level, maybe he should request weekly pedicures for the offenders. How about bimonthly full-body massages? He can top it off with a hot tub in every dorm room. One last thing. Every good dorm needs a fully furnished champagne area to sip away the stresses of the day.

I thought incarceration was a time for punishment and personal reflection on one’s lifestyle choices. Guess I was wrong in this case. RIP Alcatraz.

JIM OWEN JR.

Santa Rosa

Still seeking equality

EDITOR: Sixty years ago, 250,000 people marched on Washington for jobs and freedom. Although Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech and the protest generated popular support for the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the primary focus was economic justice, decent jobs and ending discrimination.

Although we have record low unemployment and the Inflation Reduction Act provides relief for medical expenses, funds for infrastructure and incentives for renewable energy, the federal minimum wage is stuck at $7.25 an hour and income inequality exceeds that of 1963.

Sonoma County raised its living wage above the state level, but it is still below a real living wage of at least $25 an hour for two workers in a family of four. Despite wage increases, rents have risen faster, and studies show that Black and brown families in Sonoma County have been affected disproportionately.

Reversing years of progress, the Supreme Court undermined reproductive choice for women, eviscerated the Voting Rights Act, refused to intervene against gerrymandering and abolished affirmative action, the pathway to success for thousands of African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans and women.

Sixty years later, we have a long way to go in eliminating discrimination, guaranteeing equal opportunity and reducing income and wealth disparities.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Rethinking party

EDITOR As a Republican and formerly very active in a Republican women’s organization, I can no longer support the party that continues to promote Donald Trump as the best we have to offer.

DONA MITCHAM

Ukiah

Inspiring professor

EDITOR: Chris Smith’s obituary for Dan Markwyn tells a fine story about a wonderful professor of history (“Retired professor, historical champion remembered,” Aug. 30). I experienced no better professor in the six colleges I attended. I learned more about teaching from him than I did in education classes.

Markwyn modeled three key things about teaching by doing them consistently: complete preparation, authentic enthusiasm and depth of knowledge. He never called in a lesson as every class was thoroughly planned and totally executed.

He was always excited about the subject, whether it was a sermon from the Great Awakening or some minor detail of the Whiskey Rebellion. He never had to say, “I will look that up,” or “I will get back to you,” because he had studied the subject completely.

I cannot tell which of the half-dozen classes I took from him was my favorite as they all were. I could have spent a lifetime listening to him talk on any subject.

As Smith said, he started hundreds of careers, and he served as a model teacher for me and my 40 years of teaching. Thank you for presenting the story of a true American hero.

LANNY LOWERY

Rohnert Park

Pope’s lament

EDITOR: So the pope is dismayed at the “reactionary” views of U.S. conservatives. (“Pope dismayed at ‘reactionary’ U.S. views,” Aug. 31). He is dismayed that some conservatives fixate on social issues such as abortion and sexuality to the exclusion of caring for the poor and the environment. He lamented the “backwardness” of some American conservatives who he said insist on a narrow, outdated and unchanging vision. I don’t know why he is surprised. Conservatives have been focused on “taking America back” for some time now. And, if empowered, back they will take us all.

LEW LARSON

Sebastopol

