Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: There are more reasons to incarcerate convicts than punishment. Specifically: retribution (punishment), rehabilitation (new path), deterrence (example) and incapacitation (our safety). Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal at San Quentin is all about rehabilitation.

It seems most folks arrested are ex-cons in possession of drugs or weapons. California cannot afford to lock up felons forever. That effort (three strikes) failed miserably by overwhelming our prisons and burdening the state with the cost of maintaining a huge prison population. Convicts released into society should be capable of contributing to society, not just left to homelessness or dealing drugs.

Obviously, rehabilitation isn’t working. Real reformation must be serious and attractive to inmates to stop the cycle of recidivism. The cost of this program will be easily offset by the reduced societal cost if we reform just a few inmates every year. Even the cost of the champagne and hot tubs Jim Owen Jr. imagines would be offset by not having to arrest, convict and reincarcerate criminals (“Newsom’s prison plan,” Letters, Sept. 7).

We cannot afford to be small-minded, cheap and ignore the facts in the interest of criticizing Newsom. If we can put a dent in recidivism, the $360 million price is a steal.

JOHN FRIEDEMANN

Healdsburg

No jobless pay for strikers

EDITOR: The proposed law to pay striking union members unemployment benefits is just another way for union bosses to get their hands in taxpayers’ pockets. Unemployment insurance is intended to assist people who have lost their income involuntarily. Voluntarily leaving your job disqualifies you for those benefits.

Unemployment benefits are also charged against the employer. So, in fact, the employer who is being struck against would be forced to subsidize the striking union.

Paying benefits to union members who voluntarily leave their job discriminates against nonunion workers. It would set up a class system in which union members are somehow better than others.

Unions create their own strike funds to assist members who go on strike. If union members want to continue to receive wages while they voluntarily don’t show up for work, they should negotiate that benefit in their contract. Unions should not be subsidized by their employers or by taxpayers.

MARK BURCHILL

Santa Rosa

A display of hate speech

EDITOR: At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting a member of the public phoned in and made a statement of hate speech regarding people of color and Jews. It was shocking and visceral. It made me realize how some people in America trivialize racism as something we are over as a nation. I think the collective trauma of 15-plus generations of American people of color, not to mention far more generations of Jewish human beings’ trauma, is excused so easily by those who do not want their children and other citizens of our country to know the truth and meaningfully address it. What happened Tuesday is a symptom of the decline of our humanity.

PAUL CARROLL

Santa Rosa

Disparate reactions

EDITOR: Something to ponder while you enjoy your morning coffee: Hunter Biden did not report or pay income taxes in 2018 and 2019. He subsequently paid the taxes and the IRS penalty for late payment in 2021. The result was a five-year federal investigation instigated by Republicans that is continuing to this day. Congressional Republicans want him to serve a five-year prison sentence. Oh, the horror. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released (after a 90-day approved delay) his mandatory disclosure report for 2022, and it shows bank accounts from 2017-2021 that had not previously been disclosed, as well as a 2014 real estate transaction in which his billionaire friend, Harlan Crow, purchased Thomas’ mother’s home (where she continues to live without paying rent). The silence from congressional Republicans was deafening.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

More details needed

EDITOR: Since the Rev. William Donohue has decided to go public with his accusations against St. Vincent de Paul High School Principal Patrick Daly, why not shine a spotlight on Donohue, the Finance Committee, the accounting department and the treasurer who issues the checks to the credit card company for payment (“Pastor: Charges found on card,” Saturday)? Where was the oversight? Do not let everyone who had a hand in this go unscathed. If true, this did not happen overnight.

This is a serious issue, and since it is now on a public forum they need to step up to take responsibility for their part in not doing their job. We have a school that is always asking for financial support and that, if this proves to be true, has no business handling any money from tuition, donations, etc. Parents and parishioners work hard and sacrifice to send their children to a private school.

ELAINE CALDWELL

Petaluma

