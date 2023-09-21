Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Competence over age

EDITOR: Oscar Wilde reputedly said, “With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.” That seems pointedly apropos to the ageist controversies surrounding President Joe Biden’s run for reelection.

I was pleased by LZ Granderson’s column about ageism and the presidency (“Age is just a number — health is the real issue,” Sept. 4). He’s right that health is more important than age. Jonah Goldberg’s Sept. 8 column regarding the opposite viewpoint just doesn’t ring true (“Biden’s age poses an issue he can’t get around”).

I’m 84 and physically very healthy, except for some lingering mobility issues from an auto accident several months ago. Intellectually, I’m sharper in most ways than when I was younger and believe there’s considerable truth to the first part of Wilde’s comment, which, incidentally, is supported by recent scientific research.

I also believe Wilde’s disclaimer is equally relevant, particularly in reference to Biden’s only slightly younger immediate predecessor and potential rival. But age and health, while important qualifications for public office, are not the most significant factors. What really counts is competence.

Biden has amply demonstrated his competence during the first 32 months of his administration. His accomplishments are very impressive. So were those of Benjamin Franklin when he signed the Constitution at age 81.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Saving ourselves

EDITOR: For years, special interests have flooded social media and captured news channels with propaganda claiming climate change is not real, or isn’t caused by fossil fuels, or it’s not as bad as scientists claim, or there’s still uncertainty. Well, not only is it real, it’s happening much faster than scientists predicted, and it is a direct threat to our children’s lives. Failure to act now to end fossil fuel use will lead to massive destruction and deaths across the planet.

Exxon Mobil scientists say that we’re on course for a 5-degree Fahrenheit increase by 2050. This is not an “even” increase. It means summers of 125 degrees with heat that destroys ag and environment. Some think scientists or God will save us. But we have to save ourselves.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

Personal rights

EDITOR: The Second Amendment was passed in 1791. We all have the right to own personal firearms if we wish to. If you don’t like firearms, don’t buy one. If you don’t like the fact that a restaurant uses them as a display, don’t eat there. The problem arises when you try to enforce your will upon others.

ROGER A. FERNWOOD

Petaluma

Fixing the vote

EDITOR: If I were a Democrat, I would be teed off at the way that the Democrat National Committee is rigging the 2024 election. Their leading candidate, President Joe Biden, is seen as too old by three-quarters of Democrat voters. His performance on the economy and energy is dismal, and the vice president is polling worse than he is.

The DNC, however, is rigging the primaries to make sure Biden and Harris top the ticket in November 2024. They have set rules for the primaries that basically steal any votes from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the only announced opposition candidate, and they have scared away any viable candidates, like Gavin Newsom. They have attacked the third-party candidates under the Green Party and the No Labels party because they know they would sap votes away from Biden.

The DNC is doing everything they can to demonize Donald Trump because they know that it just rallies Trump’s voters behind him. The DNC is counting on Trump being such a smeared candidate that Democrats will hold their collective noses and pull the lever for Bidden and Harris.

We’re in deep trouble.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

Knowledge is power

EDITOR: Phil Barber and Emma Murphy’s Sept. 14 article (“Board meeting hijacked by hate”) shows the value that we in Sonoma County receive day after day with a newspaper of The Press Democrat’s commitment and quality.

Here is a local story revealing that some of our own citizens are harassing public officials with verbal violence. Yet all across America, people no longer hear about their own important local news due to an epidemic of thousands of newspapers having closed down.

We know about democracy being attacked and weakened at the national and state levels. Yet right here we have extremists who smear our public servants and poison our institutions. But thanks to local journalism, they’re not able to do it where they no doubt wish — in the dark. Knowledge is power. Full awareness of what goes on around us is something we must fight for with all our strength.

DAVID BECKMAN

Santa Rosa

