Impoverishing children

EDITOR: Paul Krugman’s Sept. 16 column was quite disturbing (“America betrays its children again”). As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I was disgusted by the facts he presented about a wealthy country that deliberately deprives children of food. Their crime? Poverty.

Republicans in Congress and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin recently decided to discontinue the child tax credit, even though it resulted in about 5 million American children being lifted out of poverty in 2021 and 2022. You may have heard excuses such as “too expensive” or “it’s their own fault they are poor.” These comments are shortsighted and incorrect.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, “Aid to low-income children is a highly cost-effective investment because those children who received such aid end up healthier, better educated and more economically self-sufficient than those who didn’t.” The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says renewal “is stalled with not much hope of being passed before the 2024 election.”

Has food for American children become a political football? In a nation as wealthy as ours, what possible moral justification could anyone have to deprive a growing child of food? Ask your congressperson how they voted and why.

PHYLLIS BREWER

Santa Rosa

Pension adjustments

EDITOR: Ron Porcelli is incorrect about how pensions are calculated (“Pension costs,” Letters, Sept. 19). Retired public workers receive cost of living allowances based on contracts their unions have negotiated. The percentage negotiated for various groups of workers varies, and union workers trade salary increase for increases in their COLA caps.

Many people accept public service employment understanding that while they could make more money elsewhere, in the long run the benefits may make it worth it.

In no case does a public employee receive a COLA greater than the cap in the retiree’s contract, so if the actual cost of living increases by 10%, they’ll get 1% or 2%. And this is key: If there is no inflation, the pension does not increase at all. In other words, it ratchets, and over time it typically does not keep up with inflation.

By contrast, Social Security has a COLA that actually reflects increases in the cost of living, and it is calculated each year. For example, my husband’s Social Security increased by 8.7% this year, but my CalPERS pension went up 2%.

JEAN ARNOLD

Mendocino

Muting Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump is not known for keeping his mouth shut or his fingers still when he’s angry. For over a month now, he’s been making claims, both spoken and by text, that could prejudice potential jurors for his upcoming trials.

This has led special counsel Jack Smith, the lead prosecutor against Trump in the federal 2020 election interference case, to take action. He has asked the judge involved to place a limited restrictive order on Trump. Specifically, he would like Trump banned from making “inflammatory” or “intimidating” statements about witnesses or others involved in the case in order to preserve the integrity of the trial.

From past experience, it’s unlikely that Trump would be able to control himself, so I would suggest the following action. The court should mandate that Trump receive and use a “silencing kit,” i.e., a box containing a roll of duct tape and a pair of mittens. When applied properly, these items should provide the desired result.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

