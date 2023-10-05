A Nobel moment

EDITOR: Now that Drs. Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman have won Nobel Prizes for their research that made possible the development of COVID vaccines, which saved millions of lives around the world, perhaps some people will stop claiming the vaccines are dangerous. Or not. After all, what could Nobel researchers know that devotees of scaremongering politicians and “news” sources don’t? Guess I let my common sense run away with me for a minute.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Making the many pay

EDITOR: Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation adding an 11% tax on all gun and ammo sales, maybe he can add an 11% tax on all alcohol sales. The funds could go to the surviving families of those violently killed in alcohol-related traffic accidents. It could also benefit women and children affected by domestic violence, which is often triggered by excessive alcohol consumption. Of course, that would mean that many would literally pay for the bad deeds of a few. But that’s how we do it in California.

MICHAEL MORRISSEY

Santa Rosa

Proposed amendments

EDITOR: Constitutional amendments have come in four waves, about 40 years apart, beginning with the Bill of Rights. It has been more than 50 years since the amendments during the Civil Rights years. It is not easy to amend the Constitution, but it obviously can be done. I suggest the most necessary changes are:

— Eliminating the Electoral College.

— Enshrining equal rights, the process having begun 100 years ago but never completed.

— Revising the Supreme Court selection process and tenure.

— Setting federal minimum standards for voting rights.

— Revising the Second Amendment to reflect the huge changes in weapons, military establishments and societal norms in the past 250 years.

Many polls have shown in recent years that the majority of the public agrees with the need for each of these. Nothing will improve if we don’t try. It would take time, but what a great legacy to leave for successive generations.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Housing and water

EDITOR: I’m just curious as a lifelong citizen of Sonoma County. I see in the paper how we need all this new housing in Sonoma County. Where are they planning to get all the water for these new houses and apartments? I seem to remember politicians begging us to conserve water during our last drought. Maybe there comes a time when the citizenry has to say no.

TIM LEACH

Sebastopol

No anonymous comments

EDITOR: The recent problems with public meeting disruptions by remote (Zoom) participants is leading many elected boards to take actions that limit public participation in government. In order to preserve the public square, which is the bedrock of our democracy, elected officials must implement a process that eliminates anonymous participation in public meetings.

I propose that technology be implemented with three safeguards that return us to the public square. Those wishing to comment remotely must have their identity verified; must be confirmed as a constituent of the governing board; and must be willing to be seen on camera, or agree to have their photo from a government-issued ID displayed on screen, with their full legal name.

This solution may not eliminate disrupters, but the public will at least know their identity.

DARREN POST

Santa Rosa

Fetterman’s attire

EDITOR: Sen. John Fetterman’s choice of attire while on the Senate floor is disgusting. Don’t take my word for it. Pete Hegseth had his undies in such a wad over the issue that he had a tantrum on “Fox & Friends,” telling the audience how disgusting it is. The very idea that someone in Fetterman’s position would break Washington’s “norm” of wearing a suit and tie is outrageous.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dressed like Cruella de Vil and shouted during the president’s State of the Union speech, but Fetterman wears shorts to work.

Republican representatives wearing suits have weaponized their committees to find anything at all to make Joe Biden look worse than Donald Trump, but Fetterman wears a hoodie.

Donald Trump wears a new blue suit and red tie every day and refused to go along with a peaceful transfer of power, but Fetterman doesn’t wear socks.

If Fetterman would just wear a suit, Republicans could focus on what’s really important: Hunter Biden.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

