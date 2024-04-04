Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

EDITOR: I want to give a hearty welcome to Shannon Stalker and Austin Menard who were profiled in The Press Democrat (“Gen Zers flock to state amid shifting priorities,” March 24). I hope they enjoy living and working in Sonoma County, and I'll look for them on the trail. No matter where they settle eventually, young couples like this are important economically and demographically to our area. And if they want to roll their eyes and say "OK, boomer," I'm fine with that.

ANDREW HAYNES

Petaluma

Hamas threat

EDITOR: Anyone who understands Arabic and listens to Al Jazeera knowns that Hamas leadership has said Oct. 7 wasn’t a one and done, but just the beginning. They have promised to repeat the massacre again and again. Those waving the Palestinian flag and demanding that Israel stop killing Hamas terrorists are supporting that goal. Didn’t our schools teach our children about World War II? I know that many who came to the U.S. for a better life from the Middle East were taught a lie. Children who grew up in the United States should know the truth.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

A plea for patience

EDITOR: This environment feels toxic. Common ground is needed. All wish for students and staff to feel and be safe in school. The same should be said for public meetings. Our behavior is witnessed by our children.

Having known Santa Rosa school board President Omar Medina for decades, I am confident that he has served intelligently and compassionately for the good of all concerned. A recall effort would be hurtful and waste time and money. He is a man of wisdom who asks only cooperation, patience and resolution.

Having worked as a counselor, I know that when employees from the community are hired in campus supervisory positions, a sensitive, helpful bond may be formed. I also have worked with Santa Rosa police, and Chief John Cregan can be trusted to employ safe and sane employees. That hasn’t always been the case, and young people were often identified in a hasty manner, resulting in their being profiled without recourse.

Healing on all parts takes time, and the process is often unwieldy. Please be patient with one another and positive resolution will be made.

MARSHA VAS DUPRE

Santa Rosa

Presidents aren’t immune

EDITOR: Why does the U.S. Constitution (Article II, Section 4) allow the impeachment and removal from office of a president (among others) for conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors if the president is immune from any illegal acts he commits? Per the Constitution, immunity does not exist. The fact that the Supreme Court took up the question of immunity is just more evidence of the bias, partisanship and corruption of the Supreme Court.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Balancing the budget

EDITOR: In business, when you have more money going out than you are taking in, you have a few choices. Cut your expenses, increase your revenue, or continue on and end up closing your business, laying off your employees and possibly filing for bankruptcy.

Then we have the state of California.

According to the governor, we have a $38 billion deficit, while the Legislature’s budget analyst indicates as much as a $70 billion deficit, with deficits of around $30 billion during each of the governor’s remaining years in office.

Yet no one talks about tackling this mismanagement. Here is one idea that would make sense in running a business, Governor: tell the Legislature that you will not sign any new legislation until we have a true balanced budget. The exception will be if there is an offset of whatever new legislation is going to cost from terminating a like amount of dollars from an existing program.

It’s time for this state to step up and be accountable to its citizens who are paying taxes, not their special interest groups.

ROSS LISCUM

Santa Rosa

GOP talking points

EDITOR: Why are Republicans not talking about Obamacare? Apparently, the Affordable Care Act has become so successful that it is politically unpopular for them to push it every day like they used to. This is a common theme. The last two Republican presidents increased the national debt. Barack Obama deported more immigrants than Donald Trump. I love facts over fiction.

MICHAEL BURROUGHS

Santa Rosa

Frightening language

EDITOR: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is somewhat naïve in thinking that Donald Trump using the word bloodbath is not frightening (“Media panic over Trump makes him stronger,” March 21). Additionally, Trump knows he is messaging his most extreme supporters with a possible call to action. Trump is the most dangerous man in the world, and democracy actually is threatened with him participating in the political process. I’m very scared.

ROBERT BLOOM

Santa Rosa

