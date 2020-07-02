Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s pattern

EDITOR: President Donald Trump is taking the cowardly response to the coronavirus that he has taken to every problem in his life. Vietnam draft? Get a doctor to write a phony medical report. Business not doing well? Declare bankruptcy and stiff the working people who helped build the sham. Tired of your wife? Divorce and move on, unless of course you can find someone who’s willing to have an affair with a married man. COVID-19? That’s for the common folk.

He will live in his Secret Service bubble, protected from having to mix with the unwashed masses. More than 125,000 dead? He bears no responsibility. But it’s all going to go away some day. It will be a miracle, and he’ll take all the credit.

Please go to the polls, vote by mail, or whatever, and don’t let the U.S. be degraded for another four years.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

No to masks outdoors

EDITOR: I was disappointed in your June 24 editorial promoting universal face mask usage when outside the home (“Wearing a mask in public will save lives”). For sure, evidence is accumulating that masks may indeed help prevent COVID-19 spread. But their benefit is completely dependent on the situation. Your recommendation to wear them in parks, for example, was a head-scratcher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says virtually all transmissions occur from being within 6 feet of an active carrier for at least 10 minutes. That means we can’t get COVID-19 from short-term contact like passing someone in the supermarket aisle or on the sidewalk. Or giving the waiter your order. It’s also helpful remembering that 97% of the population we interact with aren’t carrying COVID-19.

So, yes, let’s wear masks for each other’s benefit in stores, buildings and close social gatherings. But outdoors? On the street? In a park? Where fresh air makes a mask superfluous?

For those of us who don’t like wearing them and who, equally important, miss normalcy and seeing each other’s faces, a more nuanced editorial discussion of when to wear masks would have been appreciated.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Liberty, not tyranny

EDITOR: Bobbi Reeser (“Tyrannical protests,” Letters, Saturday) believes that the protesters are “telling us what to say, what to do and how to think” and that it’s “pure tyranny.” She doesn’t want to forfeit her freedom and her liberty. What she fails to see is that not all Americans have the same freedom and liberty as others do.

I guess it’s all about how you look at things. I believe the protesters are asking for all Americans to have the same freedoms and liberties that other Americans have, as she said what “our soldiers fought and died for.” Equality, freedom and liberty for all. That’s not tyranny, that’s patriotic and compassionate.

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

History’s nuances

EDITOR: Anthony Morgan omitted important differences between history taught and history commemorated (“History, good and bad,” Letters, June 20). History presented in verbal contexts is nuanced and complex. History represented in statutes and monuments is evocative and simplified.

History taught in books and in classrooms aims to present the context of events, the background, the consequences, the good and the bad, to be examined, discussed, debated and evaluated. In such history, there are fewer heroes and heroines, but more true-to-life individuals and more humanity. We learn that few persons or events are all good or all bad.

History commemorated in statues and monuments aims to celebrate and inspire. The appeal is less to the mind than to the heart. Graveyards and battlegrounds are seen less as simple earth receiving the remains of lost human lives and more as hallowed ground where heroes rest in eternal honor. Persons and events memorialized are often the stuff of legend more than of fact.

History must be remembered, yes, but we must take care when we do so. To remove monuments is a dangerous act but so also is to retain them, not because history may be forgotten but because what we commemorate reveals our soul.

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

Crozier’s a hero

EDITOR: Your editorial about Capt. Brett Crozier was right on and well written (“Crozier stuck up for his crew, and Navy took his job,” Friday). As a former naval officer and retired airline captain, one of the first things we are taught is to take care of your crew. This was Crozier’s intent: to take care of his crew and keep the USS Theodore Roosevelt as combat ready as possible. His intentions were to accomplish these missions.

I suspect the actions of the Navy brass had a cover-your-tail factor after ordering the ship into Danang, Vietnam with a known coronavirus outbreak.

It appears Adm. Michael Gilday spoke to soon. He should have made no statement until the completion of his investigation. His statement that Crozier “should be reinstated” laid it out there and put him in a tough position, and that is his fault. It makes one wonder where the final decision came from. Being relieved of command is a death knell for a naval officer’s career, and Crozier was fired for doing his job.

Crozier will not get another command, will not make admiral and will probably soon retire. He may simply be a naval officer to many, but to most he is a hero.

BILL DICKINSON

Santa Rosa

