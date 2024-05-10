Authoritarian rule

EDITOR: A huge victory for authoritarianism is about to hide from sight behind a puny, expected legal “victory” in the Supreme Court. I fear that many of us may be crossing our fingers about a decision regarding presidential immunity and feel relieved when the court denies it. But we missed the main act. The enormous danger for democracy, and the thing that has Donald Trump advisers saying they got away with the heist, already happened by the very fact that the Supreme Court was willing to dignify his dictatorial fantasies by discussing them at all.

By doing so, they normalized despotism into the mainstream political body. It’s so dangerous. It’s as if the highest court, the embodiment of equal justice under the law, is about to give America a small cookie of legalisms, laced with invisible cyanide. Don’t swallow this menace.

CYNTHIA McREYNOLDS

Sebastopol

Not a zero-sum game

EDITOR: Gene A. Hottel (“Inequity in action,” Letters, May 2) seems to believe that GDP is a zero-sum game (if one side wins, the other side must lose). That is not the case. Gross domestic product is, by definition, the value of an economy over a specific period of time. It may be the value produced, or the value consumed (the two are, again by definition, equal). Either way, it is a flow, not a stock and not zero-sum. The amount that one person gets compared to another is not part of the definition of GDP.

As for inequality, Karl Marx hated it, and Milton Friedman loved it. To illustrate, I have 10 this year and 20 next year, but you have 90 this year and 300 next year. Neither of us is worse off. Your stronger rise in income has no bearing on my own situation. Every time I hear about inequality, I am reminded about what is statistically speaking the most equal place on earth: North Korea.

DAVID O’REAR

Santa Rosa

Make way for housing

EDITOR: Pete Golis’ column on the housing crisis was very insightful (“For all our talk, housing costs keep rising,” April 28). We all know that housing costs are simply out of reach for many — a big reason why some are choosing to leave California. There are many factors contributing to this, and it’s not just happening in California.

He gave a shout out to an advocacy group here in Sonoma County, Generation Housing. They are pushing for a broad-based approach to help lower housing costs for both builders and people seeking affordable housing. Many of their recommendations will need the support of elected leaders as well as community citizens. NIMBYs, please step aside.

LEONA JUDSON

Santa Rosa

An apology is owed

EDITOR: Regarding the May 5 photo caption in the Towns section describing an aspergillum, a liturgical implement for sprinkling holy water, as a German-style hand grenade, apologies are due to Father Henry Faucher, his family, his church and all its members, the hardworking volunteers of the 1976 Fisherman’s Festival and all Fishermen’s Festival volunteers before and after, all the clergy down through the years who have participated in the Blessing of the Fleet, the Jewish people and any people anywhere who have been targeted by assailants wielding German or other weapons, and to your still faithful readers.

KATHIE MORGAN

Santa Rosa

Honor teachers

EDITOR: The California Retired Teachers Association Division 39 Sonoma County joins Californians statewide to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10. We honor our fellow educators who have given so much during the past few years. Sonoma County teachers go above and beyond to support, encourage and educate our youth. We thank them for their hard work and send our heartfelt appreciation. Remember, if you can read this, you should thank a teacher.

CAREN FRANCI

and NANCY ROBERTS

Co-presidents, CalRTA Division 39 Sonoma County

Disabled parking spaces

EDITOR: A family member is disabled so we depend on and need available disabled parking spaces. I see vehicles parked in these spaces without proper plates or a current placard hanging on their rearview mirror. This can make our life more difficult as we need to find another open handicap space near our destination with room for the wheelchair lift. It makes me angry that some people have total disregard for these important parking space and the people they help serve. Do violators not care or are they just mean spirited? My hope is that everyone will understand the importance of these handicap parking spaces and do the right thing.

JIM BARNES

Santa Rosa

