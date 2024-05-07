The ‘tabloid president’

EDITOR: The first witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial was David Pecker, who operated the tabloid National Enquirer. His testimony showed that he was in collusion with Trump and Michael Cohen during the 2016 election to “catch and kill” stories that were unfavorable to Trump and publish false stories about his opponents. We all remember false stories during that campaign about Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson and especially Hillary and Bill Clinton. These false stories were part of this collusion.

I was also appalled to learn that Trump’s relationship with Pecker continued well into Trump’s presidency. I remind people of why Trump was first impeached — he tried to bribe the Ukrainian government to give him dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid. Trump thrived on getting dirt about his opponents, and this, rather than national security, was often the focus of his presidency.

I now call Trump the “tabloid president.” The question is, do we want this tabloid president to run this country again in this manner?

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Prudent management

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has it right by acting prudently regarding Measure O funds (“Millions of dollars remain unspent,” April 24). We all want change immediately, but any new program requires time to develop and ensure the program is going in the right direction. Just look at the problems with DEMA. The last thing we need is another questionable government program. Shame on former Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who knows how complicated starting new programs is, for advocating for fiscal irresponsibility, and shame on The Press Democrat for its sensationalized headlines.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Biden’s inaction

EDITOR: I watched as our president finally commented on the college campus unrest impacting Jewish students and citizens. The president stated how free speech and peaceful demonstrations are protected, but once you cross the line, interfering with students who wish to attend class, yelling hatred for Jews and America, or causing property damage, they are not protected acts and will be prosecuted. Great! But what about the students? How does he plan to protect them? Not a word was said regarding how Joe Biden planned to make all students feel safe on campus. The president’s inaction on the anti-Israel movement on college campuses has allowed this hatred to flourish. Shame on him.

MICK MENENDEZ

Santa Rosa

Law enforcement training

EDITOR: I know I am considered a gadfly with regard to law enforcement and their numerous public failures, regardless of the courageous rescues they also perform and the majority of good cops in our communities. However, I write to urge agencies to provide better training and supervision of our newest public servants in law enforcement.

The tragedies that occurred during a recent car chase to disarm a violent suspect wielding an AK-47 are nearly unforgivable, in my opinion. The suspect died, not as a result of bullet wounds, but in a car crash that ended the chase. During the incident, several deputies were wounded; one severely, having been run over by a fellow deputy. It isn’t known if that deputy will ever be able to return to the job.

I pray law enforcement agencies will improve their training generally (including de-escalation training) and require more veteran officers to take night shifts, even on Sundays, to avoid harming inexperienced public servants. It’s the least we can do. It’s hard enough to earn a badge at the Sheriff’s Office — we cannot afford to lose new recruits so carelessly.

KEITH RHINEHART

Santa Rosa

America at 250

EDITOR: What does America mean to you? America250.org, a nonpartisan group organizing the semiquincentennial, offers children prizes of inspirational field trips with the question. Adults can ruminate as well, with patriotic displays of star-spangled beers now blooming in supermarkets — local “Pliny for President” election-year ales and traditional (but now multinational) be-flagged Buds.

Sonoma County trends more patriotic than most. Liberty Valley, our oldest school district, was settled by pioneers from Liberty, New York, named in honor of the town’s hundreds of minutemen who fought for freedom. Sonoma was home to the Bear Flag Republic, which established California’s independence from Mexico shortly before we joined the United States.

Although famous as Wine Country, founding father Sam Adams would be jubilant with our numerous local breweries. This Fourth of July, I’ll celebrate the 21st Amendment by drinking locally, toasting my countrymen and our repeal of the 18th Amendment. To me, that exemplifies the meaning of America; we don’t always get things right the first time, but we retain the inalienable right to make amends for a more perfect union. Cheers to amending, not upending, the Constitution.

JOHN ROSE

Santa Rosa

