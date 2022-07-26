Tuesday’s Letters to Editor

A shameful failure

EDITOR: It’s reported that 376 law enforcement officers were at the Uvalde, Texas, school when a gunman murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Some of the Uvalde 376 were staged inside the school for over an hour.

On 9/11, 343 New York firefighters and a total of 415 emergency personnel were lost. Most of the New York 343 rushed into the danger, knowing they might not survive. We now see that some of the Uvalde 376 moved toward the classroom, then backed off after shots were fired by the lone gunman.

The New York 343 did what they were trained to do: try to save lives. I hope the Uvalde 376 understand that their inaction, even after recent training, resulted in lives lost, mostly young children armed only with crayons, pencils and blunt scissors to counter an assailant armed with an assault rifle.

The New York 343/415 represent American heroism at its best. The Uvalde 376 represent American law enforcement at its worst.

The Uvalde 376 should stand down as active law enforcement officers and work from this day forward to improve law enforcement’s reaction to similar situations, so we never have to hear about a similar tragedy — with so many doing so little to save so few.

MITCH LAING

Petaluma

Surrendering on climate

EDITOR: Recently, six Supreme Court justices (West Virginia v. EPA) and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, have effectively blocked plans by President Joe Biden’s administration to deal with the largest contributor to climate change. OK, enough!

After years of recycling, composting, conserving, supporting sustainable agriculture and contributing to well-meaning but ineffectual environmental organizations, I’ve had it. All we did was postpone the inevitable.

Let’s precipitate the crisis: eat rainforest hamburgers; turn lawns green; drive SUVs all over the county to find cheap gas; put more plastic junk in the landfill; turn thermostats down in summer, up in winter; etc. If there’s anything left of humanity afterward, perhaps the next try will produce a better system.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Bannon’s defense

EDITOR: The usually bombastic Steve Bannon sat quietly in a federal courtroom as he was convicted of contempt of Congress. And while he had threatened to “go medieval” in fighting the charges, he was silent when he had the opportunity to defend himself in court. Maybe he should have said that he’d be going neolithic, a time before humans spoke.

PATRICK MURRAY

Santa Rosa

Caving in to homeless

EDITOR: In my opinion, local elected officials have caved to homeless people, their advocates and the industry that homelessness has spawned. The 2018 court ruling in Martin vs. Boise said only that local governments cannot criminalize homeless people for parking themselves on public land without an adequate alternative. It is a misguided interpretation that the alternative had to be permanent housing or shelter. Establish a park for that alternative that is away from a public thoroughfare, or perhaps declare the Joe Rodota Trail a public road.

By current process, the unsheltered could put their tents inside county offices or across Highway 101 and they become immovable. Would supervisors allow tents in their office or meeting chamber?

The county for some reason will not give up the fairgrounds or other land it owns for this purpose. If playing hardball, a parking lot might suffice.

I say defy current thinking and the local homeless juggernaut funded by squandered and seemingly endless money, and give a reasonable yet unsheltered alternative. Other solutions may be decades in the making. The Joe Rodota Trail can go back to what it was intended to be: a safe way for cyclists and pedestrians to travel.

MICHAEL HOLMES

Sebastopol

Regaining hope

EDITOR: I’m sure a lot of us have felt this strife, this immense political divide among us in our country. It has strained friends and families in so many ways.

I have felt out of sorts since Jan. 6, 2021, like being in a sailboat and the wind has gone slack, the waves have increased and fear seems to be lapping at our incredible hull called democracy. Our hope and optimism are surrounded by a dark cloud.

We have hoped for something to create a wind, or even a breeze in our sail, or heart for all of us in the U.S. We hope to once again feel the integrity, the respect and quality of life that we all want and modeled for our friends and families.

Jan. 6 broke my heart. To see the anger, frustration and complete chaos of lies and misdirection of power. The last hearing of the Jan. 6 committee once again lit the candle of hope for me and stirred a breeze in my sail.

KEITH DONALDSON

Hidden Valley Lake

