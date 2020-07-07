Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A plan for schools

EDITOR: According to the Washington Post, two hair stylists in Springfield, Missouri who tested positive for COVID-19 gave haircuts to 140 clients, and because all parties were masked, no one contracted the virus, even though they were within 18 inches of each other.

Schools and health officers need to steal a page from this playbook. Here's what to do in schools: All students come to school every day. Masks are required for both students and teachers at all times. Hand-washing stations are provided and used. If both these things were mandatory and enforced, no one would be infected.

Forget all the ineffective, distance learning schedules, which place impossible demands on teachers, parents and students. At the end of each school day, all classrooms need to be sanitized.

The question is, do school leaders have the gumption to enforce this? Six feet apart isn’t enforceable, and it’s unneeded if parents demand masks and school personnel enforce the rule without exceptions. If schools in the EU can make this plan work, why can't we?

LISA LAUREN

Santa Rosa

Why wear a mask?

EDITOR: Everyone, and I mean everyone, I ask why wear a mask responds, “It is to protect others.” I would like to see all stores post the following: No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No service. This statement is just common sense. Let’s remember the 3Cs — courtesy, common sense, and cover up with a mask.

JIM DUPORT

Santa Rosa

Chanate property waits

EDITOR: I was so happy to read P.W. Hughes’ letter (“A place for the homeless,” June 25). The county’s Chanate Road property needs to be made into a refuge for the homeless. As the letter said, it already has utilities for hundreds of people, it is located next to mental health, and it is on a bus line. As Huges said, “It is ideal for a homeless services center.”

I have lost all respect for our local representatives. They say they care about the homeless, but they obviously don’t, and I can only guess that this is because the homeless have no political power.

Our representatives are only interested in selling that property to developers. It belongs to the people of this county and should be used for them.

That the Chanate Road property has been allowed to deteriorate and become totally unusable is the county’s fault. The land is still there and should be used for the homeless.

It all seems to go the class thing. Those in power keep those without it down. It is time for a change in attitude in this country, and I think it is starting to happen. I hope so.

JANET MURPHY

Santa Rosa

A councilman for Healdsburg

EDITOR: Healdsburg’s remaining all-white City Council members must seize the opportunity of Mayor Leah Gold’s resignation to address the racism and underrepresentation experienced by their Latino neighbors (“Healdsburg’s turnover, crises collide,” Sunday).

There is no better person to complete the final two years of Gold’s term than Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Jimenez knows firsthand the discrimination and alienation confronting many Latino residents. He also is well-known to Healdsburg voters. Beyond his service on the board of the Healdsburg Forever Foundation, he co-owns two businesses popular with locals and tourists alike: Moustache Baked Goods and Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar.

When it comes to grappling with issues of sustainable development in a growing wine town, who better than someone with nearly a decade of experience dealing with city and county regulators?

Lastly, Jimenez would appease Gold supporters upset over the loss of a progressive council member. He isn’t bashful about his progressive politics or his desire to build a better Healdsburg for all residents. In fact, he represents them already as an elected Assembly district delegate, informing the positions of the California Democratic Party.

The man and the hour have met. Will the Healdsburg City Council invite him to the table?

BRITTON T. BURDICK

Washington, D.C.

Alliance and racism

EDITOR: Thank you, Doug Hiberman, for having the maturity to admit your mistakes and resigning from the Sonoma County Alliance (“Business group to focus on inclusion,” Tuesday). And bravo to Herman J. Hernandez for standing up to the systematic racism in that organization. I hope the organization will really look at its structural racism, because moving a few minorities into places of leadership will do nothing to solve the problem unless the entire organization comes to terms with the blindness of white privilege.

PAUL W. HARRIS

Santa Rosa

Take the statues down

EDITOR: It was 25 years after the Civil War when Jim Crow began to effect control over African Americans. The Daughters of the Confederacy began to erect statues honoring Confederate leaders, placing them in parks, government buildings and other public places. The growing Ku Klux Klan assisted.

From 1895 to 1930, approximately 3,000 statues were erected. Approximately 3,000 African Americans were lynched during this span of years. Terrorism was unchecked, but the flag with stars and bars flew, repudiating the concept that we were a nation ruled by laws.

The Confederate flag and the many statues failed as symbols of the South’s cultural pride, becoming endorsements of inequality and disenfranchisement instead. It behooves us to discuss the mistakes of our past, not glorify them. It is time to take the statues down.

R.G. LARSEN

Santa Rosa

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.