Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Build immunity

EDITOR: The public health response to the current pandemic is mistaken. Successes in eradicating smallpox and containing some childhood viruses have led to faulty reasoning that the same approach will work for the coronavirus.

Smallpox and the childhood viruses had their turns as pandemics long ago, and immunity existed in the population before containment. With smallpox, we were also lucky to have cowpox as a crude vaccine. The coronavirus variants that might work similarly have proven pathogenic.

A recent study of more than 5,000 people in Spain showed that 73.9% were asymptomatic. It would be necessary to test everyone and isolate all positives to contain this. Simply not possible.

This coronavirus is a “nice” virus by 1918 standards. Those under age 60 have a very small chance of death. The correct public health approach is to protect the elderly and at-risk and let the those under 60 find their own way.

This won’t end until about 70% are immune. We are blessed with an opportunity right now to develop this immunity with little risk. If we squander this opportunity with lockdowns and beach closures, we risk many more deaths if the virus evolves to greater virulence in the fall.

GORDON LEHMAN

Santa Rosa

Online comments

EDITOR: I appreciate accessing The Press Democrat online. It doesn’t match sitting down with the paper on a Sunday morning, but there’s no guilt associated with placing the paper in the recycling bin on days when I don’t get around to reading the news.

However, one aspect of your online format troubles me: the reader comments. Scrolling through to the end of a story leads one to the predictable, outrageous, often-racist comments of the gallery of regular commenters.

For me, this is annoying and sometimes unsettling. What, though, must it be like for your readers who find their race variously described as lazy, violent, dumb, unworthy? Should The Press Democrat be a vehicle for oppression by amplifying daily these hateful narratives? Is this a welcoming space for a diverse readership?

At the least, can you place this content where somebody who wants to see it has to follow a link to do so? Or maybe it is time for The Press Democrat to reconsider reader comments altogether. You already provide a forum for reader opinions. Is there value in providing an echo chamber where the loudest voices (often the most intolerant ones) shout down any meaningful, productive discussion?

MARK MORLEY

Santa Rosa

Homeless services

EDITOR: The county's proposed purchase of the Hotel Azura in downtown Santa Rosa for convertsion to a homeless shelter was a shock to everyone in the St. Rose neighborhood (“County may buy SR hotel as housing for homeless at SSU,” July 9). Why the secrecy? And why our neighborhood, again and again? We already have the highest concentration of homeless services in Santa Rosa and perhaps in the county.

On Morgan Street, Catholic Charities operates a homeless drop-in center and, nearby, a family center, together serving 2,000 people a year. The Redwood Gospel Mission and St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen are a couple of blocks away. The proposed Caritas Village project, on the south edge of the neighborhood, will substantially increase the numbers coming to our area to use services.

The underpass encampments preventing foot traffic on College Avenue and Ninth, Sixth, Fifth and Fourth streets have been with us for years. They were recently cleared, but that's happened before, and they soon come back. We can't count on walking to the SMART station or anywhere west of here.

Enough is enough. This cannot continue to be one neighborhood’s problem; services must be spread to other cities and other parts of Santa Rosa. It’s time to look elsewhere.

KATHY FARRELLY

Santa Rosa

Mail slow down

EDITOR: Neither rain nor snow stays these carriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. But the new postmaster general has — by changing work rules to slow the mail.

This could have a major impact on the November election where mail volume will be high and ballots must be received no later than three days after Election Day. California disqualified more than 75,000 primary ballots for missing the deadline.

In Wisconsin, postal workers found three tubs of ballots that hadn’t been delivered. What can be done to prevent this in November, when a larger voter turnout is expected and larger numbers of uncounted ballots could change the result?

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

California’s past

EDITOR: Thanks for publishing George Skelton’s column on California’s racist past (“California confronts its ugly, racist past,” Saturday). It is a well-recapped refresher on the undoing of the state’s Indigenous people. Though it’s a story most of us might have already known, it’s not a fun one to dwell on with much critical thought.

For those of us with comfortable, secure lives, Skelton’s column is a quick reminder of how all this came about. It’s also a stimulus for adjustments in our attitudes and behaviors.

TINA MOORE

Rohnert Park

