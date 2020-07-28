Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Nowhere to hide

EDITOR: A note to Department of Homeland Security troops in Portland, Oregon. More bad news. You’ve been spotted. Whoever sold you those camouflage outfits took advantage of your lack of familiarity with the downtown area. Almost no jungle foliage in that part of the city. Rookie mistake. But something to take to heart before you invade Chicago, Baltimore and other American cities with inadequate forest cover. Maybe try dressing like the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Those guys have been invisible for months.

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Time of Hope

EDITOR: I want to commend the Board of Supervisors for making the brave decision to start an Office of Equity. By selecting a well-qualified interim director, Algeria De La Cruz, who is well connected to the community, they have prevented the delays typical for government hiring (“Supervisors appoint temporary equity head,” July 16).

I sincerely hope that the office doesn’t get mired in assessment. It is time for immediate action. Start with funding for preschool for those cannot afford it. Add technology and Wi-Fi for any student who is being home-schooled, address the food deserts and offer full Santa Rosa Junior College scholarships for those who can’t afford college. There is so much more, but let’s go.

SHERALYNN FREITAS

Santa Rosa

Reforming police

EDITOR: I’m 97 years old, and I’ve been protesting war my entire life. I belong to Grandmothers for Peace. I’ve been arrested several times at the School of the Americas in Fort Benning, Georgia, where the U.S. trains international assassins.

We need a Department of Peace, not a Department of War (they call it Defense now), and we need to divest from war. War costs us taxpayers $720 billion a year. Just think what we could do with that much money applied to infrastructure, education, transportation, health care, a guaranteed income.

Now our police forces have been militarized, and the war is against us, the citizens. We need peace officers, not police officers. They should be there to help people. Their job should be to protect and preserve life more than property.

I don’t believe the police should have guns, but if they do, we need better police oversight. If the Sonoma County supervisors refuse to enact the Independent Office Law Enforcement Review and Outreach citizens’ recommendations, they should put the Evelyn Cheatham Ordinance on the ballot.

CORINE THORNTON

Rohnert Park

Hospital strike

EDITOR: In your “Thumbs Up Thumbs Down” editorial on July 21, you gave the striking workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital an undeserved thumbs down (“Walking out during a pandemic”). You seem to always take the corporate side over workers.

These workers have been without a contract for 13 months, starting well before the pandemic. The corporate owners (Providence St. Joseph Health) are trying to cut health care and staffing and don’t supply adequate personal protective equipment.

The workers are on the front lines of this pandemic and are considered essential workers. The corporate employees who don’t agree with the union workers aren’t risking their lives for the hospital patients; they are only concerned with the corporate bottom line. It is Providence St. Joseph Health that should get the thumbs down.

GREGORY TICHAVA

Bodega Bay

Oversight for sheriff

EDITOR: In July 2019, Nino Bosco killed himself in the Sonoma County jail (“Lawsuit alleges neglect in jail death,” Saturday). The Sheriff’s Office mentioned it, and that was that. Force wasn’t involved, so an investigation wasn’t required.

The details of Bosco’s death have surfaced because a lawsuit has been filed against the Sheriff’s Office and the county. They are too numerous to list, but there are horrifying examples of gross incompetence and negligence by the Sheriff’s Office when someone’s mental health and life were at stake.

Sonoma County spent $48 million for a mental health wing for the jail, the largest mental health facility in the county. Its role is not to help inmates, but to help them stand trial.

The county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach isn’t empowered to subpoena records or investigate incidents on its own. These powers have been discussed since 2014 and rejected by the county. Meanwhile, $9.5 million in settlements have been paid out.

On Aug. 4, the Board of Supervisors will consider expanding the powers of the IOLERO. The majority seem inclined to tinker around the edges but grant no new powers. Let them know you want greater accountability and the power to investigate when the sheriff won’t.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

