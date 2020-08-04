Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: I never thought I would be one, but now I find myself among the ranks of fellow NIMBYs. Let me explain. A group known as Manifest Venture (catchy name, huh?) is seeking approval from Santa Rosa city planners to open a commercial cannabis dispensary at the corner of Fulton and Guerneville roads. This location was formerly a fudge factory, dry cleaner, barber shop and a few other businesses.

The problem I have with this request is that the building is located within a mile of three preschools, three churches, and Piner High School and is on a main pathway for Piner students. We are sending the wrong message to our youth if this is allowed.

Industrial parks and commercial areas are begging for tenants to fill their empty buildings, and they would be a much better “fit” for this type of business.

LARRY MARCOM

Santa Rosa

Balancing the books

EDITOR: I am thinking there might be a simple solution to Sonoma County’s budget shortfall that wouldn't require any cuts in services (“County grapples with deep budget cuts,” July 28). For the current year, the deficit is 2.4%. Most of that is in salaries. Why not consider a 3% cut in pay for all county employees? That would no doubt be a hardship for a few, but it would not be even close to comparable with the dilemma that many of our productive workforce are facing in these challenging times.

Unlike many, I realize that pay for the skill level required for many county jobs already is below what equal skills would command in private industry, but that's balanced by a good, stable retirement plan and health insurance.

I fully expect that SEIU representatives would initially scream bloody murder, but if they take a breath, they might find that this goodwill gesture would not only result in no loss of union members but also engender respect from the community at large.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Saying no to taxes

EDITOR: As a liberal Democrat, I am supposed to be amenable to more taxes, especially for much-needed public services and the poor. However, I am tired of our elected officials, many also professed liberals, who constantly cut the services we need, then come to us for more taxes while giving constant increases to law enforcement.

The abolition demand of defund the police not only makes sense on a social justice level but also on a tax and public spending level.

Last year, we gave the deputy sheriffs in Sonoma County a pay increase of 11%-13% over four years, while laying off mental health workers. Now the supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council want a sales tax to support mental health and homeless services, which they cut and failed to address during good economic times.

They come to us for more, under the guise of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. If our municipal leaders take back the raise for the deputy sheriffs and cut the Santa Rosa police budget, I may consider supporting more local tax increases.

WARREN MAR

Sebastopol

Trump and the virus

EDITOR: Early in the pandemic, Donald Trump used his profound medical knowledge to declare the virus would go away as the weather warmed. The number of cases would soon be down “close to zero.” Later he said some predictions called for 100,000-200,000 thousand deaths, so we’d be doing great if the deaths only reached 40,000-60,000. Then he said the country needed to reopen and get back to work because the cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease.

Now Trump is leading the cheer to get everyone’s children back in school. Suddenly having children going to school regularly is critical to our economy. Parents can’t make money and pay taxes if they’re home being parents. It’s almost as if schools and teachers are appreciated for the cheap day care they provide rather than the education.

He could help by rescinding some of his tax cuts and giving the revenue to the state’s school systems to provide the extra safety equipment, procedures, teachers, classrooms, staggered schedules, etc. that will be required. Instead, he threatened to cut off funding if they don’t reopen.

Trump also said a vaccine is right around the corner. Like testing, it will be available to all, magically, overnight.

DON GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Here we go again

EDITOR: I watched the House Judiciary Committee hearing with the leaders of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google with disgust. Lawyers who don’t know the difference between a microchip and a ham sandwich playing we know best.

I remember the breakup of AT&T, which destroyed U.S. leadership in telecommunications and castrated the world’s leading industrial research institution — Bell Labs. Among its accomplishments, Bell Labs developed radio astronomy, the laser, the transistor, UNIX and the programming language C.

Bell Labs happened because AT&T was a huge company with massive resources and the money it could devote to pure research. None of the surviving companies could afford to continue that research. U.S. telecommunications infrastructure took a giant step backward, which manifests today in our poor internet performance.

It is legitimate for Congress to look into antitrust issues. But it would be better if Congress would provide incentives for these wealthy companies to invest heavily in pure research. It is clear from the idiocy of their questions that many committee members have already decided that breaking up these companies is good for America. Guess who they will blame when China and Russia leapfrog ahead of the U.S. — those naughty big U.S. companies, of course.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma