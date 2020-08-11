Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Road warriors

EDITOR: Up to 250,000 motorcyclists will descend on Sturgis, South Dakota, ready to serve as shock troops against the coronavirus (“Motorcycle rally brings virus fear,” Sunday). In this epic struggle of Darwinian proportions, there is one sure outcome: the virus will prevail. For those who support these benighted warriors doing as they please, think also of their families, friends and neighbors who may be infected once they return from battle.

DENNIS BUSS

Petaluma

Progress continues

EDITOR: A 1955 road trip from my home in Ohio through the Carolinas and Geogia was horrifying. Seeing separate “colored” and white bathrooms, and Blacks and whites separated in restaurants and buses, made me never want to return.

In 1970, when my military husband and I were assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia, I was anticipating that same dreadful segregation. But in that 15 years, many thanks to the NAACP, the separate bathrooms were gone, and the military base, local schools and restaurants were fully integrated. The 1964 and 1965 civil rights bills were working.

For the next 20 years in Los Angeles and San Francisco, I watched the NAACP help affirmative action fill jobs and colleges with so many Blacks that we no longer noticed or commented on a person’s color. The NAACP was also instrumental in bringing Democrats and Republicans together to elect Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley and President Barack Obama. When George Floyd was killed, we all knew there was more to do.

The NAACP is still needed. We are grateful to have a new, responsive local NAACP president, Rubin Scott, at the helm. On Thursday, Scott and his NAACP led a meeting with Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and 14 others, looking for timely solutions together. It felt and looked hopeful.

MARY GRAVES

Santa Rosa

Trump and the press

EDITOR: CNN reports that Donald Trump called the press “all my killers.” I wish to say thank you to all the members of the press for trying to keep the public informed on actual facts.

Trump doesn’t get that, as president, he will always take heat for his decisions, and the press will fact check him on whatever he does or says. That’s how a democracy works.

If we didn’t have the press to shine a light on whatever rock gets turned over, and whatever scurries out from under that rock, it would be difficult to make an educated decision come Election Day.

The part about having responsibility for whatever the president does comes along with all the perks. With that in mind, I wish to recall the words of former President Harry Truman: “If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Cell tower alternative

EDITOR: I was one of 78 citizens with the same message for the Santa Rosa City Council at its goal-setting meeting: prioritize “fiber to and through premises” and adopt an ordinance protecting our neighborhoods, schools and sensitive areas from powerful wireless telecommunication facilities.

It was heartening to know that so many fellow citizens share the same opinion, many of them quite passionately.

The council has held four study sessions on small cell towers, which actually aren’t very small, all with powerful testimony from citizens including doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, parents and cancer survivors in opposition to such cell towers in sensitive areas.

Fiber to and through premises is the fastest, safest, private, reliable, resilient in weather events, cybersecure, energy efficient, environmentally sustainable and cost-effective choice for Santa Rosa’s future, and it would close the digital divide.

This system produces a continual return on investment and attracts businesses, as Atherton, Brentwood and many other cities have discovered.

While the council has a full list of issues, 78 of the 99 people who spoke (80%) sends a strong message. If Santa Rosa doesn’t invest in this system, and instead allows densified cell tower radiation, how will we offset the environmental impact?

MEGAN JERKOVIC

Santa Rosa

Republican delays

EDITOR: Warning: The following contains a rant about Donald Trump. Reader discretion is advised.

Does anyone see the political theater going on with Americans as a captive audience? The House (controlled by Democrats) passed a $3 trillion relief package to help the economy in May. The Republican-controlled Senate didn’t have a plan and never even began negotiations until a week before unemployment benefits were to run out for many Americans.

Now the president is trumpeting a plan to continue unemployment benefits through an executive order. Here’s the scenario as told by Republicans: The Democrats won’t negotiate, so our fearless leader must take bold action (and perhaps get a boost in his abysmal ratings) and make a great photo op for his reelection campaign.

Anyone who can’t see the obvious is doomed to be duped by the snake oil salesman we have in the White House.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

