Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Where is Essick?

I could not agree more with the sentiments expressed by letter writer Carson Block regarding the fading influence of our county Health Department following the rejection of Covid-19 orders in May by the Sheriff's Office (“A pivotal moment,” Letters, Aug. 3).

And where is our renowned epidemiologist Mark Essick now? Maybe it's time he loudly and publicly admitted he was wrong in making his statement that the Sheriff's Office wouldn’t enforce county health orders because they didn’t make sense to him. Essick's mutiny at such a critical time provided legitimacy to all those who viewed masks, social distancing and extra personal hygiene practices as government impositions on their freedom.

And where are we now? Schools cannot reopen. Sonoma County is on the state watch list. Nursing home residents are dying.

It's time for the county supervisors and Essick to publicly proclaim that from now on they will follow medical science advice, not their own biases.

GRANT TROMBETTA

Petaluma

Water matters

EDITOR: The public must understand the sources of our water supply and how a bad decision to remove Scott Dam, which forms Lake Pillsbury, would affect five counties and two river systems.

Scott Dam is targeted for removal because of claims that it closes off miles of spawning grounds. In fact, the tributaries above Lake Pillsbury are of poor quality for spawning and not worth the loss of a major water supply. Why are the hundreds of miles of main forks and tributaries below Scott Dam not producing the salmonids?

Lake Pillsbury supplies water for the Eel and Russian river systems, feeds Lake Mendocino, which in turn maintains supply to the upper Russian River and beyond. Removal of Lake Pillsbury would eliminate this source of water for five counties and wouldn’t resolve the declining salmonid fish population.

There are many historical reasons for declining fish counts on the Eel River besides Scott Dam. In recent years, illegal water diversions for cannabis grows have dried up and polluted critical spawning tributaries throughout the entire drainage system.

In summary, don’t spend millions of dollars to destroy a proven water delivery system based on insufficient and inaccurate information.

Wake up people and get involved.

DAVID FANUCCHI

Geyserville

Coronavirus deaths

EDITOR: I think William Rothe missed the major point about the COVID-19 mortality numbers in that many of these deaths could have easily been prevented, no matter the metrics (“Seeking a metric,” Letters, Aug. 3).

Comparisons to diabetes deaths (79,353), auto deaths (36,560), flu deaths (24,000-62,000) give some perspective. All of these have been subject to some effort at mitigation. Diabetes cases can be reduced by dietary changes and medication. Auto deaths have been reduced by safety features and laws controlling dangerous driving behaviors. For flu, we have shots to reduce infections and severity of infection. Our current knowledge of COVID-19 limits us to masks and social distancing.

These numbers are annual numbers. COVID-19 has yet to be annualized. It appears that the total of all the above causes of death will be less than the annual total for COVID.

More important than measuring COVID deaths as a percent of population is measuring deaths as a percent of infections. That puts the United States at about 4%. The infection rate of tested people is less than 2% of the population. States that seem to have overwhelmed medical systems have a higher mortality rate.

I suggest that no democratic government has anything to gain by ignoring the virus and/or perpetuating fear in its citizenry.

WAYNE SALK

Sebastopol

Sharing the source

EDITOR: I read the coronavirus statistics in the paper each day stating how many people have been infected, are hospitalized, etc. What I don’t see are statistics showing how the people who have become infected contracted it.

I understand that tracing is difficult, and I see the need to respect people’s privacy. But if the public knew what percentage of those infected had been around others without wearing a mask and hadn’t practiced social distancing, then it would be obvious to all, especially those who are not taking adequate precautions, how important it is to do so.

I’ve talked to people who feel that social restrictions are unnecessary, yet they can’t explain why the number of cases is exploding. In order to take proper precautions against the virus, it would help us all if we knew how and where people are getting it.

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

Awaiting a reckoning

EDITOR: After the shock, the denial, the embarrassment, the horror and the despair of the past 3½ years, I am left with anger. Fierce anger. People are dying. The economy has been destroyed. The health of the planet is in serious jeopardy. We are polarized and at each other's throats. We are still sheltering in place when we could be, as shown by China, Canada and Europe, beginning to open up safely. The expertise of scientists and researchers, medical, environmental and otherwise, is being marginalized in service to politicians and moneymakers.

There must be some way those responsible, I'm thinking mostly of Donald Trump, can be held accountable. Total incompetence with costs this high should be met with some serious consequences. Criminal charges? Lawsuits? Or perhaps public stonings (thank you, Shirley Jackson)? I cannot wait until Jan. 20.

I try hard not to be a vengeful person, but this man and his lackeys' actions are beyond the pale of human decency.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa