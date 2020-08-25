Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Transparent pardon

EDITOR: Gosh, do you think it’s possible that Donald Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony in the desperate hope of gaining the support of women voters (“Trump to pardon suffrage’s Anthony,” Wednesday)? Hmmm. This man who bragged about assaulting women, who paid off women he had affairs with, who had children ripped from their mother’s arms and thrown into cages is concerned about honoring Susan B. Anthony?

Anthony was a social activist and abolitionist who spoke and marched for women’s rights. At her trial for voting illegally, the judge asked if she had anything to say, and when she uttered what became a famous speech, he ordered her silenced.

If Anthony were around today, I suspect Trump would have had her and her sister suffragists tear gassed and attacked by his thugs. Something like he did to the mothers in Portland, Oregon, who locked arms to form a barrier to protect their children and others peacefully protesting. Then he could brag about what a law and order president he is.

I don’t believe Anthony would pardon Trump. I know I do not.

BETTY BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

A California power fix

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed his plan to fix the problem with blackouts due to our power grid (“Newsom criticizes blackouts,” Aug. 18). Residents should use less electricity, and he will delegate a panel to investigate the cause of the problem. Forget the panel. The cause is simple. Around 10% of our power comes from solar. When the sun goes down, so does solar. No sun, no power. At the same time, millions of homes that have put solar panels on their roofs are losing their power source and are going onto the grid. So, increased demand with decreased output.

The solution is quite simple. Reopen some of the gas-fired power plants that were closed over the past decade. Natural gas is fairly clean, inexpensive and should be easy to add into the grid. Use them as the emergency power backup. Problem solved. It may not help save the planet, but it will most certainly save the health and sanity of millions of California residents.

DAVID BARKLOW

Windsor

A 1% death rate

EDITOR: I would like to point out that if, as Sandy Metzger claimed in her letter, 99% of people recover from the coronavirus, that leaves 1% who don’t and, presumably, they die (“Past time to reopen,” Aug. 16). COVID-19 isn’t a flu virus. It’s extremely contagious, and no one has any immunity to it. If 1% of Americans die from it, that will result in more than 3.3 million deaths in the U.S. alone. That’s eight times more Americans than died in World War II. No family would be untouched by death on a scale hitherto unseen in our nation's history. Are you OK with that?

LEO JONES

Santa Rosa

Choosing a leader

EDITOR: “I will faithfully execute the office of the president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Those words have meaning, but has our president faithfully fulfilled that promise? Sadly, I don’t believe so.

What has happened to common sense, compassion for those in need, truth and leadership? Clearly no one can expect the president to satisfy all that is needed to keep our country safe and secure. That’s why there are Cabinet positions, ambassadors, senators, representatives and a host of individuals to advise and recommend options.

We are a democracy in dire need of a leader who can utilize the combined wisdom of those who also faithfully execute their individual pledges. Are we to march down a path similar to what led to our Civil War or World War II, without the guts to stand up to the weakness of our current administration?

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, at the signing of our Declaration of Independence: “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” Whatever your party affiliation, vote for our democracy, vote for a leader who will fulfill the oath of office for all Americans, not just a few.

RICHARD R. NORGROVE

Windsor

Postal Service losses

EDITOR: Donald Trump and his cronies complain that the U.S. Postal Service is poorly run and loses money. The fact is that Congress passed a law that almost guarantees the current situation and applied that law to no other division of government. I think it’s time to see how much the Army loses each year. Also, let’s see how much the White House loses each year. I’ll bet those rounds of golf that Trump is so fond of add significantly to the minus column. Once we have these figures, we can then decide if the post office loses too much money.

CHARLES RAIT

Santa Rosa

Spare the helicopter

EDITOR: We are very disappointed with Sonoma County supervisors’ demands, forcing Sheriff Mark Essick to make deep cuts in the department’s budget (“Video by sheriff ignites dispute,” Aug. 18). Rather than lose patrol officers, he’ll have to eliminate the helicopter program. The Board of Supervisors must look elsewhere for budget cuts.

The helicopter is more than a law enforcement tool. It is an indispensable search and rescue, medical and firefighting program that saves lives on a daily basis. It is one of a limited number of units in the western United States that has pilots with vertical reference long line capability. Past editions of this newspaper detail the heroic acts of the highly trained dedicated crew of this helicopter.

Certainly the voters of Sonoma County will hold supervisors accountable should someone die for lack of this intrepid helicopter crew. Save the helicopter so it can save lives.

AARON and JOSEPHINE MEYERS

Santa Rosa

