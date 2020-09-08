Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Voting and going to war

EDITOR: Alice Coombs asks, “Why do we allow voting for 18-21 year olds?” (“Irresponsible students,” Letters, Aug. 31). I’m 75. I couldn’t vote until 1966, when I was 21. In 1967, at 22, I was “an old guy” in Vietnam. There we were asking 18-21 year olds who couldn’t vote to kill people for us. We’d done that in every war we’d had. When I came home in 1968, it was harder for me to justify telling young people that they were old enough for one activity but not the other. Bob Dylan wrote “The Times They Are a Changin’” and admonished us all to lend a hand. The change continues.

STEVE STEDMAN

Sebastopol

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: I have yet to see how much the county expects to spend on housing homeless in hotels. Initially, they’ll spend millions of tax dollars to purchase hotels and an unknown amount for food, security and services. Costs for hotels for the homeless weren’t planned or budgeted. This enormously expensive program serves a tiny portion of our community.

We have seen the planned budgeted costs for Sherriff’s Office, including the lifesaving helicopter program. Henry 1 serves the community at large, recently saving the lives of two firefighting heroes.

The sheriff has a known budget for their programs. Does the Board of Supervisors know how much they will spend on homeless programs?

Now, the county is grabbing millions of dollars from our planned budget for unplanned programs while demanding that county departments take budget cuts. Additionally, they are asking for a tax increase to enable continuing these activities.

The supervisors are spending our tax dollars irresponsibly. I don’t want my tax dollars spent on hotels for the homeless. I do want my tax dollars spent responsibly on planned, approved and budgeted lifesaving community services. The costs for homeless programs should be included in the county’s budget planning.

JANINE LOWERY

Santa Rosa

The ‘bucket of blood’

EDITOR: I’ve long since given up thinking I could influence anyone to give up meat in order to reduce animal suffering, so I’m just saying this because I think it needs to be said. Chris Caudill, the owner of Roy’s Chicago Dogs, said he bleeds a bucket of blood for every dollar he makes (“Missing brisket prompts loads of kindness, support,” Aug. 28). To be clear, the animals he serves up to make his dollars are the ones who literally bleed buckets of blood. Let’s give condolences where condolences are due.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s ‘nomral’

EDITOR: Funny thing happened on the way to my morning coffee. I read a confusing claim — after three years of calamitous administration, Scott Jennings declared Donald Trump was making this nation “normal again” (“Making America normal again,” Aug. 27).

“What’s that again?” I grimaced, spilling coffee onto my lap. George Orwell described political doublespeak with “war is peace” and “freedom is slavery.” Sadly, you need only absolute believers succumbing to deceit to make headway along these lines.

In what feels like a futile search for national unity after listening to three nights of GOP convention programming, it’s dismaying to think about all the “normal” that has been lost. Not because of resistance to a president who operates without norms, but because of premeditated disinformation that Trump and his surrogates orchestrated each day.

Empty cries of “wolf” only distract from the administration’s corrosive policies. Trump dismisses the statistics of Black lives lost at the hands of police while signing laws that skew tax burdens to the middle class, relieving billionaires.

Not mentioned by Jennings is U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, apparently not relevant in Trump’s march to normalization. Join me in supporting Biden-Harris 2020. There’s something normal about building back better that we haven’t seen in this administration.

DAVID MOORE

Petaluma

Postal insanity

EDITOR: Michael Burwen says Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “insane” for spearheading efforts to save the U.S. Postal Service (“Insanity rules,” Letters, Aug. 29). He asks readers to explain why Pelosi isn’t insane.

I’ve got an easy explanation. Look no further than the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, pushed by Republicans and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2006. This law requires the U.S. Postal Service to prefund retirees’ health benefits 75 years in advance — something no other public nor private entity has to do.

This has led to a truly nutty outcome: tens of billions of dollars in reserves that cannot be touched because they must be saved for future retiree costs, leading to tens of billions of dollars in deficits. It’s been called “one of the most insane laws Congress ever enacted” in the Roanoke, Virginia Times. There’s the insanity.

The path back to rationality will begin with money to keep the Postal Service functioning and a repeal of the law.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

