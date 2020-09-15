Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Investing in fossil fuels

EDITOR: In December, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of a socially responsible investing resolution. The resolution requests, in part, that county Treasurer Erick Roeser make no new or renewed investments in corporations financing fossil fuels and immigrant detention centers.

Sonoma County’s first and second quarterly investment reports for 2020 reveal that Roeser invested $85 million in Q1 and $75 million in Q2 in banks listed as extreme fossil fuel financiers in the Fossil Fuel Finance Report 2020. The grand total of county investments in certificates of deposit with major financiers of fossil fuels is $317.9 million. This represents 11.27% of our money.

As fires burn all around us, we must recognize that we in essence are financing our own demise through these investments. We must also come to grips with the fact that we cannot continue to remedy the costs of rebuilding from natural disasters with tax measures when our tax dollars are simultaneously financing the fossil fuel industry.

It is imperative that elected officials take a stand and act on this sooner rather than later; delaying divesting simply adds fuel to the fires.

SHELLY BROWNING

Santa Rosa

Keep the lights on

EDITOR: Barry Vesser got it wrong in his Sept. 2 letter (“Preventing blackouts”). Renewable energy was directly responsible for the recent blackouts. Poor grid planning and management simply compounded the problem.

Contrary to his anti-natural gas stance, the experts who run the electric grid argue that the solution is to maintain natural gas and/or nuclear power plants to prevent future rotating blackouts. The Sacramento Metropolitan Utility District, in a 2019 filing, noted, “Natural gas power plants have automatic generation control to automatically maintain supply and demand balance, (crucial for stable electric grid operation).”

I vote for natural gas and for keeping the lights on.

ROB KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

Restoring the river

EDITOR: As a footnote to the Sept. 5 article on Petaluma River dredging (“Cleaning underway”), the Alma, built in 1896, once plied those waters. Now located at the National Maritime Historical Museum at the foot of Hyde Street in San Francisco, it made many trips hauling cargo back and forth from San Francisco to Petaluma. As the only sailing vessel in the collection, there was thought of making a memorial trip to Petaluma. It was scuttled due to the problems of the channel. Maybe now.

TED CROWELL

Healdsburg

Difficult choices

EDITOR: In response to Jean Grant’s letter (“Media ignore abortion,” Sept. 4), I, too, believe that abortion is a tragedy. I also believe that every woman who makes that difficult decision needs our support.

To bring a life into the world is a serious decision that should never be made lightly. To feed and support a child into adulthood costs upward of $13,000 annually. It is unfair and ignorant to assume that every child is born into a loving and balanced home where needs and wants are provided. This is simply not the case.

Our system is overflowing with unwanted and abused children who fall into foster care and often aren’t given the happy ending we all wish for.

So, maybe worry more about the kids who are already here and less about the responsible decisions that every woman has the legal and moral right to make. If you’re really pro-life, perhaps you’d consider adopting a foster child who could really use a break.

MARTHA CALVINPEREZ

Santa Rosa

Testing for seniors

EDITOR: There is one scientific fact regarding the coronavirus that has remained consistent over the past six months with all the information and misinformation: seniors and those with underlying health conditions are the real people at risk, and they should be protected.

How can major league sports teams provide rapid testing for their players and staff with results in 15 minutes but senior care homes can’t get that same type of support for both their workers and patients? If sports teams want to really be proactive and supportive of their communities, they might want to rethink how they could be supportive of Gray Lives Matter.

Sonoma County’s health director was more interested in keeping the parks, malls, nail salons and restaurants closed than protecting those who are really in need. Why can’t senior facilities and hospitals, whose numbers are minimal, get real support, such as rapid testing?

Those in power can take time and money to shut down the county. Why can’t they provide something as simple as testing for these sites? Remember it was the experts who said testing, testing and testing.

Truth and transparency have never been part of this pandemic. I think we should ask ourselves why.

DONNA GOMES

Santa Rosa

