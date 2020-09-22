Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Socialism and society

EDITOR: I recently saw a bumper sticker saying “socialism sucks.” It’s a cute sound bite, but why don’t we act like sober adults for a moment, take a step back and consider how many socialistic things already exist in our society?

How about schools, fire departments, police departments, highways, libraries, public parks, national parks, national forests, national seashores, Social Security, disability, Medicare, Medicaid, WIC, cooperative extension, public colleges, coronavirus stimulus checks (oh, wait a minute, we don’t have that anymore), the National Guard, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kennedy Center, inland coastal waterway, dams, locks, public water supplies, municipal sewage treatment, public health services, surgeons general, HUD, NOAA and the CDC.

And let’s not forget corporate bailouts. Which of these things need to be done away with because they suck?

ADAM CHARP

Santa Rosa

Split-roll debacle

EDITOR: If you value Sonoma County agriculture and want to continue enjoying the benefits it provides, you need to vote no on Proposition 15. One reason agriculture in Sonoma County has prospered over the past 40 years is the protection afforded by Proposition 13. Many of these protections will be lost if Proposition 15 is approved.

Agricultural land will continue to be assessed under Proposition 13 rules, but not the improvements. Barns, corrals, storage sheds, silos, irrigation systems, fencing, orchards, vineyards and processing facilities are examples of improvements that will be annually reassessed and taxed at fair market value.

The local owner of a 30-acre vineyard currently pays approximately $15,000 in property taxes, but under Proposition 15, the estimated tax would increase threefold to $45,000. How many small businesses can withstand the tripling of their property tax and survive?

If a premium wine grape vineyard can’t survive Proposition 15, how can anyone expect the dairies, apple growers and specialty crop producers to weather the storm? Don’t fall for the line promoted by the majority of Santa Rosa Junior College trustees and labor unions supporting Proposition 15. Proposition 15 is bad for agriculture and Sonoma County.

STEVE OLSON

Santa Rosa

Bring back the fountain

EDITOR: Regarding public art for Old Courthouse Square: Instead of something new, I would like to see the Ruth Asawa fountain restored — as we were told it would be.

JOAN FELCIANO

Santa Rosa

A case of cowardice

EDITOR: Good leaders — Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, socialist or capitalist — bring people together to meet the challenge of difficult problems. Instead, President Donald Trump lied to the American people about the dangers of COVID-19 because he didn’t want us to be frightened (“Trump knew lethality of virus,” Sept. 10). This is not leadership, it is cowardice. We need to vote this coward out of the White House.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Supervisors capitulate

EDITOR: Shame on the Board of Supervisors for capitulating to Sheriff Mark Essick by taking money from the PG&E settlement to bolster his budget while other departments must continue to make cuts (“Supervisors approve $2 billion budget,” Sept. 12). Instead of making Essick put on his big boy pants and actually make the cuts in his department like everyone else, they rolled right over and gave him what he wanted. It’s his department that has the biggest increase in insurance rates due to the behavior of his people.

He wants to sue us over the ballot initiative to provide better oversight of his department. To top that off he wanted us to pay to hire a lawyer to help him sue us about this initiative.

How much are we taxpayers supposed to take? How will we ever see the changes so needed in the Sheriff’s Office with this kind of weakness exhibited by the supervisors?

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

The protest imperative

EDITOR: I applaud Deborah Guillaumin for her support of our heroic and professional first responders (“Protests and the police,” Sept. 12). They do, indeed, put their lives on the line for us. She said, however, that “people have the right to protest — not illegally.” I would change “not illegally” to “not violently.”

I believe it is a moral imperative to protest, legally or not, so long as one does not partake in violence. During the civil rights era of my youth, when legal protests were ineffective, illegal protests were the only option. The truly devoted avoided violence but were willing to walk or be carried to the paddy wagons. Overflowing jails were a symbol of their broad support.

Peaceful protest allowed the police to act respectfully and without violence. If there was violence, it was delivered by the police. TV coverage brought that injustice to the attention of the masses and helped end legal segregation.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

